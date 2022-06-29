The story of the FLDS church
He had 78 wives, several of whom were underage, at the time of his arrest. Today, it is said that he still runs his cult from prison. This is the shocking story of the Fundamentalist Church of Latter-Day Saints, FLDS.
The story of Ghislaine Maxwell
She was once a British socialite who was found guilty of grooming underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking network. Ghislaine Maxwell has just been sentenced to 20 years in prison. This is her story.
What these justices said about Roe v. Wade at their the confirmation hearings
Brett Kavanaugh in 2018: "I understand the importance of the precedent set forth in Roe v. Wade." Kavanaugh in 2022: *set to overturn Roe v. Wade*
Brut explains: Supreme Court gun ruling
The Supreme Court has ruled that a New York gun law requiring residents to have “proper cause” while carrying a handgun is unconstitutional … and it could make it easier for Americans to carry firearms. Let us explain …
Documentary explores the downfall of the Boy Scouts of America
“They’ve been attracting pedophiles.” Filmmaker Irene Taylor investigated the downfall of the Boy Scouts of America ... #tribeca2022
How Juneteenth became a national holiday
“It may have marked the end of slavery, but it certainly wasn’t the start of freedom.” Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here’s what it commemorates ...
How teachers across the U.S. prepare for a school shooting
Active shooter drills, bulletproof backpacks ... This is the disturbing reality for teachers across the country.
Inside the troubled teen industry
"When I was 16, I was kidnapped in the middle of the night ..." Their parents sent them to boarding schools and wilderness therapy camps to "fix" their attitudes. Years later, these survivors of the "troubled teen industry" are speaking up about what they went through …
The assault on the Capitol: A timeline
It happened one year ago ... Here’s how the January 6 assault on the Capitol unfolded.
The R. Kelly trial: a timeline
R. Kelly faces decades in prison after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Here's a complete timeline of the sexual misconduct accusations he has faced over the past 30 years.
6 simple questions on BDSM
What's the difference between a top and a dom? What can BDSM teach us about consent? And what is a dungeon? 6 questions about BDSM answered.