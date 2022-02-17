back

The "suitcase" that carries running water to the Navajo Nation

About 30 percent of the people in the Navajo Nation don't have running water at home. So this non-profit came up with a solution ... and it fits in a "suitcase." DigDeep

    The "suitcase" that carries running water to the Navajo Nation

    To learn more about DigDeep's work, visit their website: https://www.digdeep.org

