The "suitcase" that carries running water to the Navajo Nation
About 30 percent of the people in the Navajo Nation don't have running water at home. So this non-profit came up with a solution ... and it fits in a "suitcase." DigDeep
02/17/2022 8:57 PM
To learn more about DigDeep's work, visit their website: https://www.digdeep.org