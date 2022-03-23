back

The tattoo artist helping people rewrite trauma

For this tattoo artist, the perfect tattoo is an invisible one. Meet Jody Stoski who camouflages people's scars with paramedical tattoos.

03/23/2022 1:46 PMupdated: 03/23/2022 1:49 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:59

    The tattoo artist helping people rewrite trauma

  2. 2:06

    Kentucky senator's viral defense of abortion rights

  3. 11:45

    Documentary: (S)Ex-Mormons Part 1: What is sex like after you leave the Mormon church?

  4. 4:58

    Baldcafe is helping men embrace hair loss

  5. 6:06

    The COVID symptom 'parosmia' that makes food smell like garbage

  6. 5:12

    This natural hair activist fought for the right to braid hair

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.