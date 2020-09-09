back

The tragedy of Emmett Till

He was only 14 when he was brutally lynched in the Jim Crow South. His mother chose to hold an open casket funeral to expose the horror of his murder. This is the story of Emmett Till, a lasting symbol in the fight for racial justice.

09/09/2020 12:29 PM

And even more

  1. 3:06

    #TBT: The original "law and order" president

  2. 4:41

    The tragedy of Emmett Till

  3. 3:03

    The "bad apple" defense of police brutality

  4. 4:16

    Trump vs. Biden on Kenosha unrest

  5. 3:07

    Kenosha mom's emotional plea for justice

  6. 3:34

    Death of Daniel Prude sparks new wave of protests

19 comments

  • Lynn P.
    9 hours

    Such evil!😩

  • Kathleen H.
    13 hours

    Terrible.

  • Gerald T.
    a day

    If I was a white person witnessing all the atrocities a black person is capable of and in the times of wild wild west, I’ll lynch as well. Honestly!!

  • Carol D.
    a day

    Carolyn Bryant shoul be brought to justice today if still alive, looks mean in the pic , scum bags all of them and to be allowed to walk the streets laughing and partying ..only in the USA unreal

  • Ali C.
    a day

    it's all very well naming a Bill after this young boy in his honour but why not posthumously find the men guilty and absolve Till of the crime he didn't commit .. that's better justice

  • Janie W.
    a day

    This makes my cry for the brutality ,that some people just want to push under the rug . 😢😢

  • Margie B.
    a day

    Terrible. They went too far such a shame but they were bad people and their day will come

  • Samuh M.
    a day

    If African people are nothing to you that's fine on your own head or your beliefs but know down deep in your heart that we are created too and have feelings as painful,stressful... And to live in the same world where you are hated so much that not even changing your name to their way, dressing the same as them, Singing And praying to A God as they do but to lose your life on something so ridiculously unbelievable and to find that women ignited this where their nature is to be loving and supportive to light. How about the living we are gifted just goes away back to nothing😞

  • Alegna G.
    a day

    And the woman is still alive,admitted she lied and has not been held accountable

  • Lo G.
    a day

    I do like BRUT feeds, sometimes very challenging, and sometimes I just feel anger and regret at some of you Americans. This is just unbelievable for an European. I feel sorry for you and the president you elected reflects very badly on you. I find you ignorant, petty and quite revolting. Reconsider.

  • Emily D.
    a day

    And yet, it continues.

  • Anabell H.
    a day

    Omg this is horrible 😞.... he was only 14

  • Kenny L.
    a day

    Equality still a distant dream😢

  • Jill B.
    a day

    So sad to think that we are going backwards in this country. If we're not careful we'll be right back to things like this happening.

  • Emma J.
    a day

    And the woman who lied wasn't even brought to justice

  • Katie H.
    a day

    Yes we are. This was very very ugly. But don’t see any reason why we, today, must pay for wrongdoings of our ancestors. I have many friends who are black but I see them as friends, not black.

  • Tipitapa N.
    a day

    Unbelievable how some people can have an evil heart!. They will pay their sins with God almighty, satan waits for them!!😡😡😡😡😡

  • Neena C.
    a day

    Poor boy was accused of whistling at some white woman. RIP Emmett Till

  • Diane R.
    a day

    Isn’t very sad and crazy that ,it still happening now in 2020,it has to stop!!!! To be racist is to be a KILLER of brown and black people,the fact that it’s overlooked and excused and people just ignore close their eyes ,it means that your OK WITH IT!!!!! White people ,SPEAK UP ,YELL, RAISE HELL WITH WHOM RUN YOUR CITY, DO NOT BE PASSIVE ,DO NOT ACCEPT ,THAT YOUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS ARE MISTREATED,NOT JUST MISTREATED BUT KILLED EVERYDAY ,BECAUSE THEY ARE BLACK OR BROWN,YOUR VOICE IS POWERFUL FIGHT THE INJUSTICE,THE HORROR OF THE KILLING OF YOUR FELLOW AMERICANS,WE’RE ALL EQUALS.😢😢🇨🇦

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.