back
The tragedy of Emmett Till
He was only 14 when he was brutally lynched in the Jim Crow South. His mother chose to hold an open casket funeral to expose the horror of his murder. This is the story of Emmett Till, a lasting symbol in the fight for racial justice.
09/09/2020 12:29 PM
19 comments
Lynn P.9 hours
Such evil!😩
Kathleen H.13 hours
Terrible.
Gerald T.a day
If I was a white person witnessing all the atrocities a black person is capable of and in the times of wild wild west, I’ll lynch as well. Honestly!!
Carol D.a day
Carolyn Bryant shoul be brought to justice today if still alive, looks mean in the pic , scum bags all of them and to be allowed to walk the streets laughing and partying ..only in the USA unreal
Ali C.a day
it's all very well naming a Bill after this young boy in his honour but why not posthumously find the men guilty and absolve Till of the crime he didn't commit .. that's better justice
Janie W.a day
This makes my cry for the brutality ,that some people just want to push under the rug . 😢😢
Margie B.a day
Terrible. They went too far such a shame but they were bad people and their day will come
Samuh M.a day
If African people are nothing to you that's fine on your own head or your beliefs but know down deep in your heart that we are created too and have feelings as painful,stressful... And to live in the same world where you are hated so much that not even changing your name to their way, dressing the same as them, Singing And praying to A God as they do but to lose your life on something so ridiculously unbelievable and to find that women ignited this where their nature is to be loving and supportive to light. How about the living we are gifted just goes away back to nothing😞
Alegna G.a day
And the woman is still alive,admitted she lied and has not been held accountable
Lo G.a day
I do like BRUT feeds, sometimes very challenging, and sometimes I just feel anger and regret at some of you Americans. This is just unbelievable for an European. I feel sorry for you and the president you elected reflects very badly on you. I find you ignorant, petty and quite revolting. Reconsider.
Emily D.a day
And yet, it continues.
Anabell H.a day
Omg this is horrible 😞.... he was only 14
Kenny L.a day
Equality still a distant dream😢
Jill B.a day
So sad to think that we are going backwards in this country. If we're not careful we'll be right back to things like this happening.
Emma J.a day
And the woman who lied wasn't even brought to justice
Katie H.a day
Yes we are. This was very very ugly. But don’t see any reason why we, today, must pay for wrongdoings of our ancestors. I have many friends who are black but I see them as friends, not black.
Tipitapa N.a day
Unbelievable how some people can have an evil heart!. They will pay their sins with God almighty, satan waits for them!!😡😡😡😡😡
Neena C.a day
Poor boy was accused of whistling at some white woman. RIP Emmett Till
Diane R.a day
Isn’t very sad and crazy that ,it still happening now in 2020,it has to stop!!!! To be racist is to be a KILLER of brown and black people,the fact that it’s overlooked and excused and people just ignore close their eyes ,it means that your OK WITH IT!!!!! White people ,SPEAK UP ,YELL, RAISE HELL WITH WHOM RUN YOUR CITY, DO NOT BE PASSIVE ,DO NOT ACCEPT ,THAT YOUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS ARE MISTREATED,NOT JUST MISTREATED BUT KILLED EVERYDAY ,BECAUSE THEY ARE BLACK OR BROWN,YOUR VOICE IS POWERFUL FIGHT THE INJUSTICE,THE HORROR OF THE KILLING OF YOUR FELLOW AMERICANS,WE’RE ALL EQUALS.😢😢🇨🇦