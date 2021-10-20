back
The true story behind Netflix's "Maid"
Her house cleaning job kept her out of a homeless shelter. Then, she became a bestselling author, and her story was made into the new Netflix series "Maid"... Stephanie Land tells Brut her story.
10/20/2021 12:31 PM
1 comment
Robin W.18 minutes
I just watched the whole series in 2 days and I thought it was exceptional! Thank you!