"Want to know the truth about being a girl?" A powerful message on International Day of the Girl from Aija Mayrock.
Sarya N.10/16/2019 23:41
Nail it!!!!!
Debbie W.10/15/2019 08:43
Yes!
Dimitrios F.06/01/2019 03:48
I have to also say that women are graduating and congratulations to them at a far higher higher rates than men are in higher learning University degrees
Dimitrios F.06/01/2019 03:46
OK first there was no talk about misandry which is rampant and Christina Hoffman wrote the war against boys because women are going to university learning how to hate men and using that to harm children it’s misandry but it’s also child abuse rampant misandry must stop just like rampant misogyny you see the male population up until very recently thought all the wars it was in hunky-dory being a man came with a lot of responsibility life expectancy shorter the whole nine they used to even say the expendable male that’s how cheaply men were looked at now if this is going to be in a quality thing it’s worth mentioning or how about the high suicide rate that the male population indoors see these things are not cool or not Madison Avenue type of subjects we want to explore but that Madison Avenue video was nicely airbrush to fit into a generation of brainless zombies. Go to the Vietnam Memorial and see how many women are there that gave their lives for this country or the World War II Memorial and see the same thing and then think a little bit before you listen to ranting and raving but nothing else.
Charlotte A.05/24/2019 06:03
I appreciate the sentiment behind this but I don’t actually agree. Working with teenagers I see boys under just as much pressure as girls to conform, to look a certain way, and being bullied for not conforming. Teen boys also develop anorexia and men commit suicide at roughly double the rate that women do. If we are to truly stand for equality then it can’t be down from the perspective of “women don’t get treated the same” and laying the blame at the door of men. If we want real equality then it needs to come from a position of actually standing side by side and supporting one another - and respecting one another as opposed to the a anti man/ anti women rhetoric that looks to play us off against one another. There are things that are totally unjust and not equal for men too - it’s just not highlighted and made such a big deal of. Respect works both ways - equality should also be about women respecting men.
Jessica S.05/21/2019 18:36
💪🏻💕
Brian S.04/24/2019 06:10
Katie H.04/23/2019 02:01
💕
Katie H.04/23/2019 02:01
💕
Nathalie B.04/22/2019 01:38
Maaude Bl
Jacqueline B.04/21/2019 17:17
Reminds me of your wonderful ladies doing it!! I love ya!
Jennifer M.04/20/2019 02:05
Brava
Maggie J.04/19/2019 11:01
Men go through the same. Have you heard how women talk about short men? Or men with average jobs and cars? Or how they act when they see a tall man with a nice car and married??? They get shredded too. 2 way street. Stop complaining just do what u can in life.
Sheila B.04/19/2019 08:53
,
Patricia G.04/19/2019 03:26
Balony.
Pamela C.04/19/2019 01:07
the way she’s dragging her words is blowing me
Korre M.04/15/2019 03:26
Lmao WOW!!
Sarah K.04/09/2019 19:25
💪
Zara Z.04/08/2019 15:43
Dylan J.04/05/2019 20:08
“How can I make money today? Duh, by riling people up, that’s perfect!”