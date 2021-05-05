back
The truth behind Cinco de Mayo
"If you want to get drunk and drink tequila, go do it. You don't need to put on a sombrero and a fake mustache and pretend to be Mexican to do that." Here's the truth behind Cinco de Mayo.
05/05/2021 10:06 PMupdated: 05/05/2021 10:08 PM
Isaac A.an hour
I'm 100% Mexican and it doesn't offend me when Anglo-Saxon people put on some sombreros and mustaches so......
Dave E.an hour
"Today, the commemoration of the battle is not observed as a national holiday in Mexico (i.e. not a statutory holiday).[49] However, all public schools are closed nationwide in Mexico on May 5.[50][51] The day is an official holiday in the State of Puebla, where the Battle took place, and also a full holiday (no work) in the neighboring State of Veracruz." STOP lying to advance your agenda!
Jenny L.an hour
Every Mexican owner of a restaurant loves may 5th. It's a money maker. Stop lying
Luis D.an hour
Mexican is a NATIONALITY, NOT a race. There are White Mexicans too (around 15 percent of the population is white of European descent).
Amélie K.an hour
voilà ta réponse