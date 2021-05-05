back

The truth behind Cinco de Mayo

"If you want to get drunk and drink tequila, go do it. You don't need to put on a sombrero and a fake mustache and pretend to be Mexican to do that." Here's the truth behind Cinco de Mayo.

05/05/2021 10:06 PMupdated: 05/05/2021 10:08 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:57

    The truth behind Cinco de Mayo

  2. 5:15

    Cliteracy: It's time to learn about the clitoris

  3. 4:21

    Exploring the Jedi philosophy of Star Wars

  4. 3:20

    Meet gray-haired model Caroline Labouchere

  5. 1:33

    These Muslim men perform last rites for Hindu COVID victims

  6. 4:59

    Meet the Herpes Goddess

5 comments

  • Isaac A.
    an hour

    I'm 100% Mexican and it doesn't offend me when Anglo-Saxon people put on some sombreros and mustaches so......

  • Dave E.
    an hour

    "Today, the commemoration of the battle is not observed as a national holiday in Mexico (i.e. not a statutory holiday).[49] However, all public schools are closed nationwide in Mexico on May 5.[50][51] The day is an official holiday in the State of Puebla, where the Battle took place, and also a full holiday (no work) in the neighboring State of Veracruz." STOP lying to advance your agenda!

  • Jenny L.
    an hour

    Every Mexican owner of a restaurant loves may 5th. It's a money maker. Stop lying

  • Luis D.
    an hour

    Mexican is a NATIONALITY, NOT a race. There are White Mexicans too (around 15 percent of the population is white of European descent).

  • Amélie K.
    an hour

    voilà ta réponse

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.