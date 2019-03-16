The U.S. and the Death Penalty

California Governor Gavin Newsom has put a pause on executions in the state — prompting a discussion about capital punishment in the U.S.
38 comments
Michael C.03/31/2019 23:26
Ok. Let’s start with killing the shitbags that we know are guilty beyond any doubt
Danny B.03/31/2019 13:22
That's sad and I'm sure there's hundreds of thousands that are innocent and are locked in jails that's sad
Randy B.03/31/2019 03:04
When there is no doubt. Should be carried out at sunrise.
Joyce D.03/30/2019 17:53
Ok then how do you justify killing babies ? They are all innocent. Believe me ,God will judge it all and His judgement will be just
Robert I.03/30/2019 17:47
A death for a death that's the way it should be and not twenty years after the fact I should be right after you're sentenced to death...
Roger T.03/30/2019 16:08
Innocent of what?
Fidel G.03/30/2019 14:29
Typical liberal
Tom L.03/30/2019 03:48
The democrats will let you kill a baby. But the won't let you kill a baby killer. Sad 😥 😥
John D.03/29/2019 23:06
He never said what is a compromise to capital punishment other than life imprisonment, which to many is not justice!
Shawn A.03/29/2019 04:41
Yet they'll kill a baby who we know hasn't done anything. I have friends who've given up their life for this country, yet committed no crime. Consider those 25 giving their lives for the security of their country.
James B.03/28/2019 00:02
Go Texas.
Tena M.03/27/2019 20:20
STUPIDITY guy
George T.03/26/2019 23:20
You care about people who have committed beyond the pail crimes against citizens of this country. Them on the other hand you made it very easy the kill innocent babies.. Evil is evil
Rich S.03/26/2019 14:52
Then let them live with you
Joel O.03/26/2019 11:42
Just going to stick to killing babies? 🤷♂️ we know they are innocent. 🤦♂️
Chris L.03/25/2019 05:28
United States is a killing machine. Always have been always will be. They are the Beast.
Newman C.03/24/2019 01:09
For every abortion, we know for a fact, an innocent life is taken yet he doesn’t care about those innocent souls.
Lou A.03/23/2019 23:33
Makes sense but they have to be guilty and no reasonable doubt
Jerry P.03/23/2019 12:57
What about an unborn baby's life. Could they be innocent.
Vickie M.03/23/2019 00:27
You sob you don't care to kill babies, but not someone on death roll