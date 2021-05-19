back

The UK's first nonbinary mayor is just 23

This city just elected its first nonbinary mayor and they are just 23 years old. "But that's why representation matters, because if I do a good job as mayor ... you know, they'll be like, "Oh, well, it didn't really matter."

05/19/2021 11:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:24

    The UK's first nonbinary mayor is just 23

  2. 2:36

    Iranian man killed over sexuality

  3. 2:55

    Trevor Noah's hopes and fears for America

  4. 5:11

    The 2021 Israel-Palestine conflict, explained

  5. 4:01

    Liz Cheney ousted from GOP role

  6. 3:00

    Lawmaker schools legislator on racist language

7 comments

  • Erik P.
    27 minutes

    This generation is completely and utterly retarded 🤦

  • Chris L.
    41 minutes

    That's a confused dude

  • Omar M.
    an hour

    This is so messed up

  • Michael G.
    an hour

    He is 23 and looks over 30

  • Gertraud B.
    an hour

    Poor confused boy

  • Angelo K.
    an hour

    Clearly an all white city. Too bad there's no Black or Pakistani community there, I would have loved to see how he'd have been welcomed in these neighborhoods wearing a skirt and high heels. Really, what a shame.

  • Kcin K.
    an hour

    Virtue signalling to the maximum. What possible life experience has he accrued? What skill-set has he built that he can bring to the job? He fits a demographic that it is fashionable to support and the fact that people will elect on that basis will be the death of democracy.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.