back
The US Role in the World's Worst Humanitarian Crisis
President Trump vetoed a resolution to end U.S. involvement in Yemen's civil war on Tuesday. Here's a look at the United States' role in what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.
04/19/2019 2:40 PMupdated: 04/19/2019 3:00 PM
- 28.1k
- 95
- 22
19 comments
Sumo J.04/27/2019 22:04
They help everywhere but Africa 🤦🏾♂️
Marlys A.04/26/2019 11:57
War is war and this is what war does.
Ryan S.04/22/2019 00:39
Blame Iran. It's their fault
Ibrahim F.04/20/2019 12:28
ا
Marlys A.04/20/2019 12:13
This is the price of war.
Fakhira S.04/20/2019 05:44
Ya Allah help
Ann B.04/20/2019 01:36
What can we do to help? 🙏
Naz K.04/20/2019 01:28
Hypocrisy at its best! Shameful!!
Donald C.04/19/2019 23:25
United nations watch this... plz
Brut04/19/2019 22:43
This 7-year-old girl became a symbol of the crisis in Yemen:
Louay U.04/19/2019 22:19
Y'all people should realise that the us is low-key into this
Mel O.04/19/2019 21:20
Ask iran why the situation is how it is?
Hassan Z.04/19/2019 20:25
Aslam o Alaikum .. R u looking for online quran classes? We provide online Quran classes with tajweed nazra/hifz... Flexible timing available.... 30 min class per student. 20 min for Qaida/Quran and last 10 min for duas, kalimahs, Namaz... 2 Trial classes are free... Technology has made it easy to learn and Quran through Internet to all over the world, we teach online For more information, you can call us +923214813384 ... Skype, minshari42..... Or Email... [email protected] [email protected] And we are providing male and female teachers... Jzaakumullah o khair
Mohammad H.04/19/2019 19:25
War is America's only industry that so many people feed off. That's why America cannot stop war. Americans will forever hide behind or invent reasons for wars.
Kanhaiya K.04/19/2019 19:04
The international community have sharply condemned the Saudi Arabian-led bombing campaign, which has included widespread bombing of civilian areas.[134] The bombing campaign has killed or injured an estimated 17,729 civilians as of March 2019 according to the Yemen Data Project. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yemeni_Civil_War_(2015%E2%80%93present)
Brown S.04/19/2019 17:16
We are not poor we are bless
وليد ا.04/19/2019 14:58
The Huthi rebels are the cause of all Yemen's problems. If they didn't make Military coup against the legal government any of these problems never would have happened Houthi rebels are like ISS even worse.
Kathryn G.04/19/2019 14:55
UN SHOULD DO SOMETHING ABOUT KILLING IF CHRISTIANS, GENOCIDE UN DOES NOTHING, WHY GIVE THEM $$$
وليد ا.04/19/2019 14:45
المتمردين الحوثيين هم سبب مشاكل اليمن. لو أنهم لم ينقلبوا على الدولة بقوة السلاح لم تكن لتحصل كل هذه المشاكل. الحوثية مثل داعش والقاعدة. بل اسؤ.