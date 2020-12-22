The 'war on Christmas' explained
James M.18 minutes
How come we haven’t heard much about the Great Christmas War this year? Is it over? Did we win?
Debbie U.19 minutes
Sick of this BS ! Happy holidays means , " happy holy days " . Dumb as hell ! Can't stand the lies and BS from Trump and fox news!
Ann B.41 minutes
Christmas, Eid, Hanukah, Dewali, etc., etc., are holy days. No one can stop them, politicize them, stop them. The only thing that may change this year is the way in which we each personalize them. Me? I'm staying home with my immediate family, worshipping virtually, and doing my part to keep them and everyone else safer.
John S.an hour
ALL HOLIDAYS MATTER! ;-)
Margie B.an hour
Ughlest man
Kirsti S.an hour
He has not one message it’s all trash talk.
Diane H.an hour
Delusional.
Nevin S.an hour
Dems are LIARS the media lies, big tech lies
Gregory W.an hour
No one declared war on Christmas??? If I recall correctly...the holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas are a time of family and togetherness...yet Faucci along with most of Mainstream media have been telling everyone that we can't and shouldn't celebrate and if we do so we should do it alone. So depending on how you look at it...that could in fact be considered a war on Christmas. Just sat mg
Nikoe P.an hour
These the only type of folks who would trip on saying Merry Christmas
Jeremiah T.an hour
Pandering to the LCD
Sikandar K.an hour
So im the first person who like this video...😲