The Women's March That Changed America

The Women's March of 2017 changed America. Here's a look back. 🙌🏿🙌🏻🙌🏽
20 comments
Mari N.01/25/2019 02:33
All born from Talmudic teachings...The "chosen ones"
David G.01/25/2019 01:55
One other thang. President Trump will leave office, Jan 20, 2024😀
Richard K.01/24/2019 19:17
💩
Kenny D.01/24/2019 04:52
Lol he is still your president.. lol.. MAGA..
Jason P.01/23/2019 12:37
Just wait till MY TRUMP GETS HIS 3RD SUPREME COURT NOMINEE HAHAHAHA MAGA
John O.01/22/2019 15:27
Wwwwwaaaaaaasaa
Franklin S.01/21/2019 01:02
You idiots have been brainwashed
Bruce G.01/20/2019 20:00
Idiots
Darrell H.01/20/2019 19:51
She is demon possessed!
Josh K.01/20/2019 13:40
You van hear the built up tension inside her. Her mother never taught her to cook,raise a baby or, please a man. Now. She feels entitled
John K.01/19/2019 21:30
You are sick to be so excited about killing a fetus
Jerry P.01/18/2019 17:10
No you are an idiot.
Chirag T.01/18/2019 02:30
But you are bought by the muslim brotherhood. You have no idea what you are talking about.
Marc H.01/18/2019 02:28
Well I'm seeing alot more women exposing themselves on Internet so they are doing a good job .
Brut01/17/2019 22:03
Here's what Natalie Portman had to say at last year's Women's March:
Cody C.01/17/2019 19:36
How do all these women fine time to march when there are millions of men without a sandwich
Linda S.01/17/2019 18:59
AMEN
Paulette A.01/17/2019 18:57
Power to the people.....bravo!
Christopher J.01/17/2019 18:45
The women's March changed america? I mean it showed us how much of an ego feminists had and it also showed how most of the women there were intolerant bigots. heck even the DNC wants nothing to do with this anymore.
Sarowar A.01/17/2019 18:07
where?