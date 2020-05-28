back
The xenophobia behind the health screenings of immigrants in Ellis Island
Medical screenings rooted in xenophobia took place as soon as 1892 for immigrants arriving on Ellis Island... #tbt
05/28/2020 7:59 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:56
The xenophobia behind the health screenings of immigrants in Ellis Island
- 4:22
Bringing together indigenous people while social distancing
- 3:22
Protests resume in Hong Kong
- 3:23
Group chat exposes sexual violence culture in elite India schools
- 3:24
Malcolm X — Civil Rights Icon and American Enigma
- 2:35
Jerry Stiller on his love for acting
0 comments