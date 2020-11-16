back
There were voter fraud protesters in the 2000 election too
"Stop the count!" "Stop the fraud" Decades before "Stop the Steal" challenged the 2020 results, there was the Brooks Brothers riot…
11/16/2020 7:57 PM
6 comments
Mario O.20 minutes
They are just following Trump instructions, so on the next election Trump will be president because the USA Electoral system will disappear. Hahaha
Mario O.21 minutes
What an idiot people.
Josip M.41 minutes
Its interesting.. we often say that differences are such between humans that they cause countless issues due to lack of unity. Yet, soooo many modern-day elections come to a near or exact 50:50 result, meaning that we are mathematically often divided perfectly in half? In many EU countries there’s no more than a few million people in total populations, and it can not be said that the divisions are made in half because of lack of choice- there’s alot of partyes/candidates/sides in many countries, alot of choices to be made, but we are left with two sides fighting for a few % of voters?? Come on... really, come on 💵💴💶💷 🤮
Anita B.an hour
Stop the nut jobs!
Pros P.an hour
https://zednob.com/pros-p-wapalast-no-mercy-prod-dotee/
Franz B.an hour
Last time they stop mask. See what happen after so many died. Brainless supporter of Trump.