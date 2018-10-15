back

These Bystanders Took On Prejudice & Bigotry

Hate has no home here! These bystanders stepped up when they saw bigots attacking minorities.

10/15/2018 5:01 PM

33 comments

  • David V.
    10/28/2018 00:42

    Racist people never will understand how Stupid and ignorant they really look , attacking other people of different color of skin ,Truth to be Told all of them are Pilgrims, very simple !!!

  • Axn C.
    10/27/2018 14:09

    Arrogant!!!! Fight ur rights!!!

  • Ndarungitse T.
    10/26/2018 09:29

    Racism is on the rise cause Donald Trump makes them feel there's no consequences to those acts of bigotry

  • Nabing J.
    10/23/2018 13:25

    Why there so many people so very very selfish about there countrys this is our world our earth not just there earth god burn as to be kind i dont no why there so many people like ignorant me when i go to the paris they said to me go away youre not apart from here go back to youre country i said this is my country to wether im a pilipino or a amerikan this is my country to and my world dont be ao violent people and dont be so cruel and selfish

  • Catherine D.
    10/23/2018 12:06

    Fight for Love 💫💛🥊

  • Norma L.
    10/21/2018 04:58

    I would like to think,if put in a situation where i witness someone being bullied, I would be as brave as these amazing people.

  • Barbara K.
    10/20/2018 18:56

    Why people hate thank trump

  • Robin M.
    10/19/2018 22:21

    stop the hate.

  • Armando D.
    10/18/2018 07:55

    I dont blame xenophobic's people cuz they only protecting their races to be mixed out from their original ethnicity. Infact ethnocentrist is popular in Ireland, Scotland, Wales, to name a few. Preservation of original ethnicity and its standardization in race I guess is enough reason of their rejection of mix-up races.

  • Tre R.
    10/18/2018 05:49

    Whites are destroying this country. Soon it'll be everyone against the whites... And they'll be a minority.

  • Amina A.
    10/17/2018 06:52

    La discrimination raciale fait des ravages dans le monde

  • ابو ق.
    10/17/2018 06:45

    ذوله بس كلام بس احنه لورمانه لوقاذفه وميدري وين اطيح بيامسكين

  • Luis M.
    10/17/2018 05:04

    It’s disgusting. Shameful. Ignorant. It’s just wrong. Keep standing up to bullies! It’s the only way to get the message across. These idiots need to be taught a lesson. America is a melting pot.. always has! Since day one! what part of that do you people not understand... if you don’t like it then leave!!!!!!

  • Jeanine F.
    10/17/2018 04:58

    Le racisme c'est sur la planète entière s'est des le plus jeunes âge qu'il faut enseigner aux enfants la tolérance et l'amour de sans prochain

  • Lloyd S.
    10/17/2018 00:26

    This is a nation of We, The People. We need to stand up to the bullies and bigots and drive them back under the rocks they came from under.

  • Juan C.
    10/16/2018 20:07

    La paz

  • David A.
    10/16/2018 20:05

    Not all white people are stupid

  • Imene D.
    10/16/2018 13:12

    Ignorants!

  • Vinutha S.
    10/16/2018 03:47

    History repeats

  • Tanguy C.
    10/16/2018 02:33

    Hroes

