These Bystanders Took On Prejudice & Bigotry

Racist people never will understand how Stupid and ignorant they really look , attacking other people of different color of skin ,Truth to be Told all of them are Pilgrims, very simple !!!
Arrogant!!!! Fight ur rights!!!
Racism is on the rise cause Donald Trump makes them feel there's no consequences to those acts of bigotry
Why there so many people so very very selfish about there countrys this is our world our earth not just there earth god burn as to be kind i dont no why there so many people like ignorant me when i go to the paris they said to me go away youre not apart from here go back to youre country i said this is my country to wether im a pilipino or a amerikan this is my country to and my world dont be ao violent people and dont be so cruel and selfish
Fight for Love 💫💛🥊
I would like to think,if put in a situation where i witness someone being bullied, I would be as brave as these amazing people.
Why people hate thank trump
stop the hate.
I dont blame xenophobic's people cuz they only protecting their races to be mixed out from their original ethnicity. Infact ethnocentrist is popular in Ireland, Scotland, Wales, to name a few. Preservation of original ethnicity and its standardization in race I guess is enough reason of their rejection of mix-up races.
Whites are destroying this country. Soon it'll be everyone against the whites... And they'll be a minority.
La discrimination raciale fait des ravages dans le monde
ذوله بس كلام بس احنه لورمانه لوقاذفه وميدري وين اطيح بيامسكين
It’s disgusting. Shameful. Ignorant. It’s just wrong. Keep standing up to bullies! It’s the only way to get the message across. These idiots need to be taught a lesson. America is a melting pot.. always has! Since day one! what part of that do you people not understand... if you don’t like it then leave!!!!!!
Le racisme c'est sur la planète entière s'est des le plus jeunes âge qu'il faut enseigner aux enfants la tolérance et l'amour de sans prochain
This is a nation of We, The People. We need to stand up to the bullies and bigots and drive them back under the rocks they came from under.
La paz
Not all white people are stupid
Ignorants!
History repeats
Hroes
