These Conservatives Oppose Restrictive Abortion Laws
Today, over 500 protests over abortion bans erupted across the United States. But it's not just pro-choice Americans who think some of the recent state laws are too restrictive — so do some prominent conservatives. 👀
These conservatives think Alabama went too far on abortion
Alabama’s restrictive abortion ban isn't just unpopular on the left split or quick flashed with 4-6 of the conservatives. Some major conservative voices have said that the law goes too far.
Social Media personality Tomi Lahren tweets, “I will be attacked by fellow conservatives for saying this but so be it, this Alabama abortion ban is too restrictive. It doesn’t save life, it simply forces women into more dangerous methods, other states or countries. You don’t encourage life via blanket government mandate!”
Outlawing abortion is detested to start with many Americans who dislike abortion don’t want it to be prohibited. Normally, they vote on other political issues. But when Roe looks shaky, they get scared and vote against politicians who threaten to criminalize the procedure. If you’re looking for a single event that could ignite a backlash against Republican candidates, an overturn of Roe is high on the list.
The Alabama law is even more inflammatory. Alabama lawmakers rejected an amendment that would have exempted women who become pregnant by rape. When you extend a ban to these women, you cut the anti-abortion electorate in half. You take an idea that already scares and angers many people—banning abortions generally—and make it absolutely toxic. In particular, you alienate voters on the right who distinguish rape survivors from women who chose to have sex. By forcing victims to bear the offspring of their predators, you offend the morals of law-and-order conservatives.
As more states contemplate abortion laws, and as the 2020 election cycle moves into full swing, time will tell if voters still view those exceptions as untouchable, and whether those in favor of restricting those exceptions are punished at the ballot box.
15 comments
Sharon B.05/31/2019 22:43
Most abortions are used for birth control.
Sandra S.05/31/2019 22:03
These children have a right to life.They are ones with no voice to speak up for themselves.For a matter of life and death is one thing but not cold blooded murder.
Rob G.05/31/2019 11:27
https://safe2choose.org/abortion-pills/using-mifepristone-and-misoprostol/
Rob G.05/31/2019 11:27
https://plancpills.org/need-pills
Marcia J.05/30/2019 15:49
The lesson in all of this is sometimes when you demand more you end up with nothing! Sane people have had enough of the insanity. You do not decode to kill children because you are to lazy to be responsible for taking birth control! Women do have rights but they do not have the right to use and abuse the rights given to them
Dale S.05/29/2019 03:00
DUMOCRAT`S HAVE BIN BRAIN WASHED FOR SO LONG FROM A DO NOTHING HIGHER TAXES REGULATED BUNCH OF MORONS THEY WOULD VOTE FOR HITLER IF HE WAS ON THE DUMOCRAT TICKET. NEVER WHO IS BEST FOR THE COUNTRY.
Chito-Emie O.05/29/2019 02:57
Let the babies live!!!
Dennis T.05/29/2019 00:48
Either you are pro life or not! Once a woman is pregnant, it's not just her body anymore. She has another human life growing inside her. If we as a society think we can decide which lives are allowed and which are not...where does that stop? Rape? Abort it. Incest? Abort it. Down Syndrome? Abort it. Black? Abort it. Gay? Abort it. Male? abort it. Female? Abort it. Why does anyone think they have the wisdom to decide who is born and who is not? There is only one who has that authority! GOD!
Deb M.05/27/2019 12:17
A baby's right to life is no less important than the mother's. This propaganda video disregards our Constitution. Despicable!
Anthony E.05/27/2019 10:09
Want to murder babies go to Cuba Argentina or russia
Katrina J.05/26/2019 05:58
Since when do a mens cologne company care about women?
Steve R.05/24/2019 23:25
So why are we abortion are kids and bring in imgrements
Bob W.05/24/2019 07:40
I believe that the woman should have a choice, but somewhere during the pregnancy, the fetus must have rights. The line is drawn at how soon can a fetus survive outside the womb with medical intervention.
Manuel L.05/22/2019 21:43
If they mean death when they say life of the mother fine. But they want to throw in mental health and on that note I dont agree
Brut05/21/2019 19:13
"I don't feel like we had a choice." Listen to a couple explain why they proceeded with the heartbreaking decision to get a late-term abortion.