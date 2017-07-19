back

These GOP women stopped Trumpcare

The Trump administration thought they'd pass a new healthcare bill...but these 3 Republican women were like YOU SHALL NOT PASS. 😉

07/19/2017 12:00 AM
Politics

31 comments

  • Steven D.
    07/22/2017 23:26

    Trump is a nut

  • Robin R.
    07/22/2017 14:25

    Ditch Mitch. He is so out of touch

  • Elias B.
    07/21/2017 22:33

    Can someone please punch Mitch McConnell in the throat!

  • Sonny W.
    07/21/2017 18:35

    Once again republicans want 2 blame everyone but themselves 4 a crappy ridiculous bill 2 hurt Americans. And 4 u 🎺 supporters. Everytime 🎺 does or says something that is ridiculous some u bring up the election & get over it. Or they're picking on 🎺. 1st of all I've gotten over the shock that u put him in the big house. And as far picking on him - he does a good job of doing that all on his own with his stupidity lack of interest & ignorance. And here u come blaming (just like 45). U need 2 blame urselfs 4 putting him in the big house. Of course u won't cause that would b admitting u made a "big" problem & u couldn't get over that. What's crazy that u supporters r willing 2 support someone that is willing 2 hurt the ppl. And u r not willing 2 admit that as well.

  • Deborah M.
    07/21/2017 14:46

    The Maude Squad made it happen ! Thank you Agents!!!

  • Sandra S.
    07/21/2017 13:24

    God Bless you girls

  • Gloria M.
    07/21/2017 12:02

    Agree. Three great ladies.

  • Pamela S.
    07/21/2017 09:36

    Thank you!!

  • Brenda H.
    07/21/2017 04:50

    And NO Nevin Smith you know better than that, he CHEATED

  • Brenda H.
    07/21/2017 04:49

    Pig is Mitch McConnell's middle name and he's also extremely STUPID

  • Kimberly M.
    07/21/2017 02:05

    Your such a loser!

  • Mary R.
    07/21/2017 01:01

    Women must stick together and fight for our rights , whether you're a Democrat or Republican or a liberal this is America 🇺🇸

  • Cristóbal E.
    07/20/2017 22:57

    Mitch McConnell is the worst thing for America. He's an evil man who needs to be voted out of office. Wake up, America!!!

  • Joel B.
    07/20/2017 22:53

  • Lisa S.
    07/20/2017 19:43

    That's what he gets!!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

  • Shameena J.
    07/20/2017 19:19

    O RACIST turtle neck

  • Margaret B.
    07/20/2017 17:50

    Male chauvinist pigs! Proud to say it!

  • Doris A.
    07/20/2017 16:10

    You sir is a delusional fool and you will be very sorry in the end and you are a disgusting rightie with a poor poor me attitude

  • Karl A.
    07/20/2017 15:37

    Thank You Ladies!

  • Sally A.
    07/20/2017 15:33

    Hooray for Women