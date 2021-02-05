back
These Muslim men perform last rites for Hindu COVID victims
These Muslim men are giving Hindu victims of Covid-19 their last rites as a deadly second wave devastates India.
05/02/2021 1:00 PM
4 comments
Shika W.42 minutes
Masha'Allâh
SannyBoy M.an hour
Fake
István R.an hour
It's not true!!!!!
Matt V.an hour
Absolutely heartbreaking.