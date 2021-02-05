back

These Muslim men perform last rites for Hindu COVID victims

These Muslim men are giving Hindu victims of Covid-19 their last rites as a deadly second wave devastates India.

05/02/2021 1:00 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 1:33

    These Muslim men perform last rites for Hindu COVID victims

  2. 4:26

    Woman truck driver shares what it's like on social media

  3. 4:44

    "Good Girls" star Isaiah Stannard on discovering he was trans

  4. 4:21

    Living with severe acne: Mattéa tells her story

  5. 5:51

    The life of Chadwick Boseman

  6. 5:18

    Instagram vs. Reality: Influencer empowers her followers

4 comments

  • Shika W.
    42 minutes

    Masha'Allâh

  • SannyBoy M.
    an hour

    Fake

  • István R.
    an hour

    It's not true!!!!!

  • Matt V.
    an hour

    Absolutely heartbreaking.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.