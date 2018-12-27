back

These Photos Tell The Story of 2018

Heartbreak, joy, rage, and awe — these are the photos that tell the story of 2018.

12/27/2018 6:01 PM
  • 26.6k
  • 9

And even more

  1. Helping the homeless around the world

  2. Myanmar's leader denies genocide claims in her own country

  3. Women Denounce Sexism Through Song

  4. Girl Uses Exoskeleton to Walk for First Time

  5. #TBT: Fred Rogers Speaks Before Congress

  6. Haitians Demand President’s Resignation

7 comments

  • Michael M.
    12/31/2018 19:28

    STFU LEFTIST CUCKS

  • Chris L.
    12/31/2018 04:58

    The old disrespect as much as the young. Only changes make better cause the old ain't working. Got to be a new way.

  • Michael K.
    12/29/2018 06:32

    How many unarmed Afrikan shot down by Policemen. White policewoman murdered afrikan man is his own apartment. How man Afrikans incarcerated without Due Process ?

  • Austin B.
    12/28/2018 11:14

    Much better than all the 2017 trash

  • Christopher J.
    12/28/2018 10:00

    Looking at those photos, it really shows how stupid and sheepish we are

  • Guillaume R.
    12/28/2018 07:40

    2018 american routine

  • Brut
    12/27/2018 20:08

    Travel back in time and recap previous year's events.