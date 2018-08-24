They Built a House For a Homeless Man in Their Backyard

This community wanted to help a homeless man — so they built him a house in one of their backyards. 🏠 Special thanks to Facing Homelessness.
Trish L.09/12/2018 01:11
This is wonderful! If everyone did this, it would make a major difference.
Isatou F.08/27/2018 10:48
Bravo to your charity projects
Scott B.08/27/2018 07:27
A true sign of community though can he or she pay you all back what he owes you?
Hamit T.08/26/2018 15:58
Catherine F.08/26/2018 00:58
Such a great idea
Richard B.08/25/2018 18:15
Fools
Margaret L.08/25/2018 11:05
I am surprised the neighbors and the government are not resisting this.
Chava M.08/25/2018 00:15
Amazing hearts....May you be a model for other homeowners.
Rasool M.08/24/2018 20:25
Thanks for your charity
Amjad A.08/24/2018 20:06
Great work
Brut08/24/2018 19:29
Learn more about the BLOCK Project here: http://the-block-project.org/