They praised Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson — before voting no
Republican senators: "Judge Jackson has a marvelous legal education." Also Republican senators: "I will vote no."
04/07/2022 9:36 PMupdated: 04/07/2022 9:42 PM
8 comments
Kayla P.8 minutes
What a bunch of hypocrites. 😂 But regardless I am glad that KBJ was confirmed.
Lorenzo H.18 minutes
What a paradox or contradiction: prasing her and her merits and voting no. Are they idiots?
Lee M.19 minutes
What's a woman
Jerry B.42 minutes
Glad to see there are still 3 true conservative Republicans left.
Kelly A.an hour
She came out victorious 👏🏽 Congratulations 👏🏽
Ramon O.an hour
Crazy... what's the use of praising someone when you mean something else?
Patricia A.an hour
CONGRATULATIONS 👏👏JUSTICE ⚖JACKSON.
Patricia A.an hour
IN GOD WE TRUST. 🙏SO HELP HER GOD AT A HIGHER POWER. AMEN. MISSION ACCOMPLISHED SAVIOUR GIVING THANKS AND PRAISES. IT'S A BEAUTIFUL THING.