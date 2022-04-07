back

They praised Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson — before voting no

Republican senators: "Judge Jackson has a marvelous legal education." Also Republican senators: "I will vote no."

04/07/2022 9:36 PMupdated: 04/07/2022 9:42 PM
8 comments

  • Kayla P.
    8 minutes

    What a bunch of hypocrites. 😂 But regardless I am glad that KBJ was confirmed.

  • Lorenzo H.
    18 minutes

    What a paradox or contradiction: prasing her and her merits and voting no. Are they idiots?

  • Lee M.
    19 minutes

    What's a woman

  • Jerry B.
    42 minutes

    Glad to see there are still 3 true conservative Republicans left.

  • Kelly A.
    an hour

    She came out victorious 👏🏽 Congratulations 👏🏽

  • Ramon O.
    an hour

    Crazy... what's the use of praising someone when you mean something else?

  • Patricia A.
    an hour

    CONGRATULATIONS 👏👏JUSTICE ⚖JACKSON.

  • Patricia A.
    an hour

    IN GOD WE TRUST. 🙏SO HELP HER GOD AT A HIGHER POWER. AMEN. MISSION ACCOMPLISHED SAVIOUR GIVING THANKS AND PRAISES. IT'S A BEAUTIFUL THING.

