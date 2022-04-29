back
Things Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't remember saying
Marjorie Taylor Greene: "No, I did not say I believe in QAnon." Also Majorie Taylor Greene: "Q is anonymous, but he seems to be completely for the good."
04/29/2022 7:57 PM
12 comments
Evan J.31 minutes
What a poor excuse for a politician and human being!
Ed D.32 minutes
She lies every time she opens her mouth. She is following her idol, the Orange Judas.
Ozy M.33 minutes
Twist and turn..not an honest person!!
Kathi M.41 minutes
Duh
Russ B.an hour
She is a goddam trader to the USA 🇺🇸
Tammy L.an hour
What a disgrace this swamp 🐀 truely is! Loud mouth not so much with this fake innocent so respectful and yet to breathe as quick as she is with her guilt overwhelmingly showing. But…………. Get out of jail card is just say your a Republican 🤫
Clarence A.an hour
TAKE THIS FOOL OUT SHE IS SO STUPID DUMB DUMB
Norman W.an hour
She committed perjury lying under oath. Why hasn't she been charged and and prosecuted. This is why these people continue with this behavior. No consequences.
Amy M.an hour
My favorite part of this whole thing: while on the stand she had to look at Gaetz regularly for approval.....as if he's a model of "law and order".
Lina P.2 hours
Shameless female
Elizabeth W.2 hours
Liar, liar pants on fire
Michael T.2 hours
For someone who screams about Biden and dementia she sure remembers less than President Biden .