back

Things Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't remember saying

Marjorie Taylor Greene: "No, I did not say I believe in QAnon." Also Majorie Taylor Greene: "Q is anonymous, but he seems to be completely for the good."

04/29/2022 7:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:56

    Things Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't remember saying

  2. 6:43

    The life of Dr. Anthony Fauci

  3. 3:41

    The Army veteran providing aid to Ukrainian civilians

  4. 3:02

    Who is Emmanuel Macron?

  5. 5:10

    New mom on the need for paid family leave

  6. 5:04

    Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

12 comments

  • Evan J.
    31 minutes

    What a poor excuse for a politician and human being!

  • Ed D.
    32 minutes

    She lies every time she opens her mouth. She is following her idol, the Orange Judas.

  • Ozy M.
    33 minutes

    Twist and turn..not an honest person!!

  • Kathi M.
    41 minutes

    Duh

  • Russ B.
    an hour

    She is a goddam trader to the USA 🇺🇸

  • Tammy L.
    an hour

    What a disgrace this swamp 🐀 truely is! Loud mouth not so much with this fake innocent so respectful and yet to breathe as quick as she is with her guilt overwhelmingly showing. But…………. Get out of jail card is just say your a Republican 🤫

  • Clarence A.
    an hour

    TAKE THIS FOOL OUT SHE IS SO STUPID DUMB DUMB

  • Norman W.
    an hour

    She committed perjury lying under oath. Why hasn't she been charged and and prosecuted. This is why these people continue with this behavior. No consequences.

  • Amy M.
    an hour

    My favorite part of this whole thing: while on the stand she had to look at Gaetz regularly for approval.....as if he's a model of "law and order".

  • Lina P.
    2 hours

    Shameless female

  • Elizabeth W.
    2 hours

    Liar, liar pants on fire

  • Michael T.
    2 hours

    For someone who screams about Biden and dementia she sure remembers less than President Biden .

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.