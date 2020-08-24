back

Things that "nobody else could have done" according to Trump

Donald "nobody else could have done it" Trump, at your service.

08/24/2020 6:57 PM

And even more

  1. 1:57

    Nadie más que Donald Trump

  2. 3:09

    El alcalde de Portland estalla contra Trump ante el aumento de la violencia

  3. 2:29

    El discurso del padre de Jacob Blake asesinado a manos de la policía

  4. 1:21

    Joe Biden según Joe Biden

  5. 7:03

    ¿Cómo dar un discurso de primera dama en EE. UU?

  6. 3:08

    #TBT: La primera mujer negra candidata a la presidencia

385 comments

  • Lynn M.
    4 hours

    Trump is a traitor& a moron!

  • David J.
    6 hours

    Everything he says “nobody ever seen anything like it” sorry dopey don nobody’s buying it 🙄 thank fk he’s gone soon

  • Linda M.
    7 hours

    He has no respect for woman!

  • Mohamad M.
    11 hours

    I can’t believe this clown but I guess if he has a circus out there u can’t blame him

  • Isabel R.
    12 hours

    what a lier !!!!!!!

  • Anne A.
    13 hours

    😳🤪🤡🎃🎪💩

  • Mike Z.
    18 hours

    Nobody else has screwed us all over more, than Donald Trump. Nobody!😂

  • Trudy B.
    19 hours

    What lies........

  • Colin D.
    a day

    🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️

  • Kent P.
    a day

    Donald is the Worst president og all time!

  • G. E.
    a day

    Hahahahaha omg and his zombie minions buy this? 🤣

  • Alvin P.
    a day

    Get yo lying 🤥 a out quit we know u a liar waste of time ain’t know body listens to yo dumb a.

  • Rissa E.
    a day

    Grab em by the p..... Yeah you respect us! You are a liar and a 🐖. You r not smart. You need to go please! You r killing us. Folks are not woke so they believe your lies! ✋ it Get out fat butt 🏃

  • Caz P.
    a day

    Nobody has created such chaos in the US as much as you have. NOBODY has ever told as many lies as you have 🤥 Etc etc etc

  • Tish H.
    2 days

    Best President ever!!!!!!!!

  • Francine T.
    2 days

    You aren’t worthy of putting your name in the same sentence with Abraham Lincoln! Editorials have been written claiming you are the Beast in Revelations!!!!!

  • James C.
    2 days

    Nobody else more deserving to getting a bat to the head!! Or some cement shoes!!!

  • Daniel E.
    2 days

    What a sack of s"@t

  • Vera L.
    2 days

    He’s joking, and he’s

  • Lucille M.
    2 days

    How many girls/ women has he raped?

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.