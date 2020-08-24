back
Things that "nobody else could have done" according to Trump
Donald "nobody else could have done it" Trump, at your service.
08/24/2020 6:57 PM
385 comments
Lynn M.4 hours
Trump is a traitor& a moron!
David J.6 hours
Everything he says “nobody ever seen anything like it” sorry dopey don nobody’s buying it 🙄 thank fk he’s gone soon
Linda M.7 hours
He has no respect for woman!
Mohamad M.11 hours
I can’t believe this clown but I guess if he has a circus out there u can’t blame him
Isabel R.12 hours
what a lier !!!!!!!
Anne A.13 hours
😳🤪🤡🎃🎪💩
Mike Z.18 hours
Nobody else has screwed us all over more, than Donald Trump. Nobody!😂
Trudy B.19 hours
What lies........
Colin D.a day
🤦🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️
Kent P.a day
Donald is the Worst president og all time!
G. E.a day
Hahahahaha omg and his zombie minions buy this? 🤣
Alvin P.a day
Get yo lying 🤥 a out quit we know u a liar waste of time ain’t know body listens to yo dumb a.
Rissa E.a day
Grab em by the p..... Yeah you respect us! You are a liar and a 🐖. You r not smart. You need to go please! You r killing us. Folks are not woke so they believe your lies! ✋ it Get out fat butt 🏃
Caz P.a day
Nobody has created such chaos in the US as much as you have. NOBODY has ever told as many lies as you have 🤥 Etc etc etc
Tish H.2 days
Best President ever!!!!!!!!
Francine T.2 days
You aren’t worthy of putting your name in the same sentence with Abraham Lincoln! Editorials have been written claiming you are the Beast in Revelations!!!!!
James C.2 days
Nobody else more deserving to getting a bat to the head!! Or some cement shoes!!!
Daniel E.2 days
What a sack of s"@t
Vera L.2 days
He’s joking, and he’s
Lucille M.2 days
How many girls/ women has he raped?