Third-grader Pays Off Class’s Lunch Debt
Should school lunch debt even exist? Brut spoke to the third grader who went viral for paying off his class's debt about why school lunch should be free.
Nine-year old covers lunch for classmates.
This inspiring nine-year-old paid off the student lunch debt for his entire third grade class. The student said he was going to take out his savings account money and put it towards paying for their lunches. His first reaction was very shocked that this would be happening in education. He did not want that to happen to him. So he felt very bad for the other kids that didn’t have any lunches. Ryan Kyote saved six months of allowance and paid off $74.80 in debt after learning about 5-year-old in Indiana who was denied lunch because of his debt. Now, Ryan and his mom, Kylie Kirkpatrick, are advocating for free school lunches.
Should elementary school kids be coming to school worried about should they have lunch that day? Are they allowed to get lunch today? If he/she charges lunch that day or are they going to send the parents a bill? Are they going to get in trouble because they have a bill now? 5 all the way to 12-year olds in elementary school have found themselves int his predicament. “We've been talking a lot about the government and how that works and how one person can create a movement like this. So, it's really incredible.” Ryan’s mom adds. “School lunch debt” should not exist in the wealthiest country in the history of the world…When we are in the White House, we are going to provide year-round, free universal school meals.” tweeted Bernie Sanders.
Ryan received an outpouring of support after his act of generosity, but many were in disbelief he had to pay at all — prompting a national discussion about student lunch debt. “I felt very like famous. And. And. And like I felt very shocked that Bernie Sanders saw it. I got very excited.” Ryan gushes over the recognition.
Ryan hopes his actions will encourage adults to take better care of each other.
Brut.
- 671.5k
- 1.0k
- 42
38 comments
Patricia P.10/29/2019 17:37
Dystopian events repackaged as feel-good stories are really getting old
Kerry A.10/28/2019 20:40
In Puerto Rico, a USA territory, it doesn't charge kids to have food. All elementary and highschool students have free breakfast and free lunch. This is because the parents pay contribution and this one are included students food. All the kids should have the same, free food in school and also the University students to.
George E.10/28/2019 18:25
Honorable indeed.
Nick C.10/28/2019 06:14
Mom, you did right by this great son of yours....
Stephen W.10/27/2019 07:48
Imagine a world where an eight year old child is congratulated for paying off debt for his eight year old classmates using the money he saved from his allowance.
Laurie P.10/21/2019 23:31
Straight shady situation.
Gilberto M.10/20/2019 11:35
Que Dios siempre lo bendigas.
Patricia P.10/20/2019 05:13
Dystopian events repackaged as feel-good stories are really getting oldQ
Martha T.10/20/2019 03:16
Bless your heart son
Stephanie B.10/19/2019 22:21
https://www.facebook.com/1540131220/posts/10219524197845807?sfns=mo Here’s the real story. Poor kids mom is a fraud
Beatrice C.10/18/2019 02:33
God bless this child. Amen 🙏
Kebaa A.10/17/2019 18:28
Kuddos lil guy your an angel
Jose R.10/15/2019 18:13
Yes babe
ফেরদৌস ম.10/15/2019 16:49
But Every good thing is impossible in Bangladesh 😢
Luis M.10/15/2019 16:14
No se por khe pero miren soy famoso xd
Brut10/15/2019 16:08
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a piece of legislation that guarantees all students will receive lunch — even if their parents or guardians have not paid their meal fees. Learn more: https://ktla.com/2019/10/13/gov-newsom-signs-law-ensuring-students-arent-shamed-because-of-parents-not-paying-lunch-fees/
Kylie K.09/05/2019 04:15
Please support California legislation SB 265 to stop the shaming
Kylie K.07/12/2019 06:28
❤️
Sindhu R.07/01/2019 03:10
Sometimes we adults need to learn many things from children☺children are the image of God really
Linda K.07/01/2019 03:00
In the face of adult cruelty, here comes this wonderful boy. A game changer!!!!! BRAVO, Kyle!!!!