Third-grader Pays Off Class’s Lunch Debt

Nine-year old covers lunch for classmates.

This inspiring nine-year-old paid off the student lunch debt for his entire third grade class. The student said he was going to take out his savings account money and put it towards paying for their lunches. His first reaction was very shocked that this would be happening in education. He did not want that to happen to him. So he felt very bad for the other kids that didn’t have any lunches. Ryan Kyote saved six months of allowance and paid off $74.80 in debt after learning about 5-year-old in Indiana who was denied lunch because of his debt. Now, Ryan and his mom, Kylie Kirkpatrick, are advocating for free school lunches.

Should elementary school kids be coming to school worried about should they have lunch that day? Are they allowed to get lunch today? If he/she charges lunch that day or are they going to send the parents a bill? Are they going to get in trouble because they have a bill now? 5 all the way to 12-year olds in elementary school have found themselves int his predicament. “We've been talking a lot about the government and how that works and how one person can create a movement like this. So, it's really incredible.” Ryan’s mom adds. “School lunch debt” should not exist in the wealthiest country in the history of the world…When we are in the White House, we are going to provide year-round, free universal school meals.” tweeted Bernie Sanders.

Ryan received an outpouring of support after his act of generosity, but many were in disbelief he had to pay at all — prompting a national discussion about student lunch debt. “I felt very like famous. And. And. And like I felt very shocked that Bernie Sanders saw it. I got very excited.” Ryan gushes over the recognition.

Ryan hopes his actions will encourage adults to take better care of each other.

