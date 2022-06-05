back
This Black neighborhood is fighting highway segregation
Treme (and surrounding neighborhoods) once hosted a thriving Black business corridor... until the Claiborne Expressway tore it and these historic communities apart. Brut met activists trying to rebuild their community. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
05/06/2022 6:57 PM
Brut2 hours
Want to learn more about environmental justice and infrastructure? Check out this article and follow : https://on.nrdc.org/3vGZu07