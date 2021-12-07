back
This CEO fired 900 people over Zoom
"I come to you with not great news." Here's how the CEO of "Better.com" fired over 900 people ... over Zoom.
12/07/2021 8:58 PMupdated: 12/07/2021 9:00 PM
Rakesh G.20 minutes
I'm sure he'll get a bonus and more stock options as a result of this. It's just another way that the rich get richer while the poor and middle class get poorer.
Md S.28 minutes
Should change the company's name from better .com changed to worse. com
Liz K.30 minutes
This guy is such a jerk with a history of being a jerk
Ryan M.33 minutes
I love the “continue with the mission” line as if the mission is anything other than “make me money”
Hamilton F.37 minutes
At least he had the decency of saying those hard words himself and didn't get behind HR.
Elina K.an hour
sound familiar?