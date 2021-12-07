back

This CEO fired 900 people over Zoom

"I come to you with not great news." Here's how the CEO of "Better.com" fired over 900 people ... over Zoom.

12/07/2021 8:58 PMupdated: 12/07/2021 9:00 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:15

    This CEO fired 900 people over Zoom

  2. 5:44

    TikToker shares her life from the South Pole

  3. 5:51

    Meet Lubalin, who turns internet drama into TikTok gold

  4. 3:00

    14 Zoom video calls gone wrong

  5. 4:28

    Things men have mansplained to women

  6. 4:36

    Behind the deadly stampede at Travis Scott's music festival

6 comments

  • Rakesh G.
    20 minutes

    I'm sure he'll get a bonus and more stock options as a result of this. It's just another way that the rich get richer while the poor and middle class get poorer.

  • Md S.
    28 minutes

    Should change the company's name from better .com changed to worse. com

  • Liz K.
    30 minutes

    This guy is such a jerk with a history of being a jerk

  • Ryan M.
    33 minutes

    I love the “continue with the mission” line as if the mission is anything other than “make me money”

  • Hamilton F.
    37 minutes

    At least he had the decency of saying those hard words himself and didn't get behind HR.

  • Elina K.
    an hour

    sound familiar?

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.