This child marriage survivor is fighting to end it in the U.S.

At 8, she was engaged. At 13, she was forced to marry. Today, she's fighting to end child marriage in the U.S. This is Naila's story ... This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

09/03/2021 12:28 PMupdated: 09/03/2021 12:30 PM

74 comments

  • Ehsan E.
    19 hours

    Held your own parents accountable for that. Make an example out of your parents who forced a little girl into a marriage at such vulnerable age.

  • Ehsan E.
    20 hours

    She said she had a crush on a boy at the age of 8 when she came back. Lets ignore everything for a second. Imagine she had crush on someone in Pakistan at that age. And fell in love with him by 10-12 years age and she wanna bring him to the States and the only way is by marrying, so i guess she would have to wait 6 more years. Oh wait she wanna get another bill signed to bring spouse not before 21 so thats around a decade wait time. 😂😂 smh Girl At least stand for the right cause, go against forced marriage, Educate people, Because girls even get forced marriage over 18 smh Dont mess up with American system, here in America marriage saves you tax money. 😂 Most importantly, Parents should be punished for forced marriage or whoever forces it and her own parents make it at the top of the list. Lastly, in Islam, you can never enter a marriage if its by force. Study islam before commenting on it. Islam never allows force married. Dont mix up culture with religion

  • Nikko B.
    a day

    all the people behind this should be wiped out!

  • Fareeha F.
    2 days

    Comments here some of them are racist. This is universal practise

  • Ishrat Z.
    2 days

    Married at the age of 15 forcing by parents is really bad but have physical relation at the age of 13 is good....what kind of law is this..strange

  • Tow S.
    2 days

    My mother was forced to marry someone against her will when she was a teenager …

  • Rawda M.
    2 days

    As a Muslim girl i need to point out how horrible and sick this is CHILD MARRIAGE AND FORCED MARRIAGE IS FORBIDDEN IN ISLAM. I got married to the man i chose and fell in love with at the age of 25 like all girls in my country.

  • Denise S.
    2 days

    You are so brave and courageous Naila. Thank you for looking out those girls ❤💕

  • Chrysanthi S.
    2 days

    Islam. That’s the reason all these happen. When the most perfect man to all on earth, the man you need to imitate to reach Allah, gets married to a 6 year old girl and consummates the marriage when she is just 9…. She didn’t even get her period yet ! And the average age for marriage at the time was 12.

  • Kwaku A.
    3 days

    Shocked !

  • Kylie H.
    3 days

    America, WTF!

  • Bint I.
    3 days

    I can’t believe one can marry so young !

  • Sofia K.
    3 days

    ❤️❤️

  • Kimberly R.
    3 days

  • Catherine A.
    3 days

    How awful. 😢💞👣

  • Lisa L.
    3 days

    God bless this woman.

  • Stephanie L.
    3 days

    This is your sick parent’s fault. They should have protected you. They should be locked up. This is not a United States problem. This is a religious problem with your culture.

  • Nezrana G.
    3 days

    It’s heartbreaking what you went through At age 15 you’ve been forced to get married in Europe and United States at age 13 they sexually Active with random people that’s sad 😞 nobody talk about them by age 💔😢

  • Gie A.
    3 days

    Right not just the muslim women but all the women should not be forced to marry without coersion and consent

  • Anna Q.
    3 days

    I would NEVER, EVER F'ING FORGIVE MY PIMPING PARENTS !!😡