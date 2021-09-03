back
This child marriage survivor is fighting to end it in the U.S.
At 8, she was engaged. At 13, she was forced to marry. Today, she's fighting to end child marriage in the U.S. This is Naila's story ... This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
09/03/2021 12:28 PMupdated: 09/03/2021 12:30 PM
74 comments
Ehsan E.19 hours
Held your own parents accountable for that. Make an example out of your parents who forced a little girl into a marriage at such vulnerable age.
Ehsan E.20 hours
She said she had a crush on a boy at the age of 8 when she came back. Lets ignore everything for a second. Imagine she had crush on someone in Pakistan at that age. And fell in love with him by 10-12 years age and she wanna bring him to the States and the only way is by marrying, so i guess she would have to wait 6 more years. Oh wait she wanna get another bill signed to bring spouse not before 21 so thats around a decade wait time. 😂😂 smh Girl At least stand for the right cause, go against forced marriage, Educate people, Because girls even get forced marriage over 18 smh Dont mess up with American system, here in America marriage saves you tax money. 😂 Most importantly, Parents should be punished for forced marriage or whoever forces it and her own parents make it at the top of the list. Lastly, in Islam, you can never enter a marriage if its by force. Study islam before commenting on it. Islam never allows force married. Dont mix up culture with religion
Nikko B.a day
all the people behind this should be wiped out!
Fareeha F.2 days
Comments here some of them are racist. This is universal practise
Ishrat Z.2 days
Married at the age of 15 forcing by parents is really bad but have physical relation at the age of 13 is good....what kind of law is this..strange
Tow S.2 days
My mother was forced to marry someone against her will when she was a teenager …
Rawda M.2 days
As a Muslim girl i need to point out how horrible and sick this is CHILD MARRIAGE AND FORCED MARRIAGE IS FORBIDDEN IN ISLAM. I got married to the man i chose and fell in love with at the age of 25 like all girls in my country.
Denise S.2 days
You are so brave and courageous Naila. Thank you for looking out those girls ❤💕
Chrysanthi S.2 days
Islam. That’s the reason all these happen. When the most perfect man to all on earth, the man you need to imitate to reach Allah, gets married to a 6 year old girl and consummates the marriage when she is just 9…. She didn’t even get her period yet ! And the average age for marriage at the time was 12.
Kwaku A.3 days
Shocked !
Kylie H.3 days
America, WTF!
Bint I.3 days
I can’t believe one can marry so young !
Sofia K.3 days
❤️❤️
Kimberly R.3 days
Ready I think cv cv ty national
Catherine A.3 days
How awful. 😢💞👣
Lisa L.3 days
God bless this woman.
Stephanie L.3 days
This is your sick parent’s fault. They should have protected you. They should be locked up. This is not a United States problem. This is a religious problem with your culture.
Nezrana G.3 days
It’s heartbreaking what you went through At age 15 you’ve been forced to get married in Europe and United States at age 13 they sexually Active with random people that’s sad 😞 nobody talk about them by age 💔😢
Gie A.3 days
Right not just the muslim women but all the women should not be forced to marry without coersion and consent
Anna Q.3 days
I would NEVER, EVER F'ING FORGIVE MY PIMPING PARENTS !!😡