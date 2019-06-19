This Democrat Naval Officer is Running to Flip Florida

2020 Downballot: Andrew Learned for Congress

Andrew Learned is running for Congress in Florida’s 15th district. As a former Naval officer and educator, he hopes to bring veterans back to Congress. Andrew Learned is a Democrat is a candidate for Florida's 15th Congressional District in the U.S. House. The primary election is on August 25, 2020. Learned was a 2018 Democratic candidate for the same seat. Learned has declared as a candidate for U.S. House Florida District 15. The general election is on November 3, 2020.

After his deployment, he launched a tutoring center to help out neighborhood kids. In the years after Vietnam, about 70% to 80% of the members of Congress were veterans. Now, it's less than 20%. The U.S. is at an all-time low for the number of veterans that are currently serving. “I used to, not to hate on my lawyer friends out there, but we have a ton of lawyers serving in Congress and politics now but we don't have a lot of people who know what it's like serving in uniform — especially in harm's way in the Middle East and some of the places where we're spending an exorbitant amount of our effort as a country.”

One of the issues that Learned has been fighting for is having more veterans coming home. He'd like to see them be able to use their GI bill and the veteran's benefits to be able to start a business instead of having to put that towards higher education, giving them that choice and empowering that choice. “You should really start at the bottom and work your way up in my personal opinion. Those are the ones where the research matters. And also, that's where some of the candidates who, you know, no offense to anybody running down-ballot — I'm one of them. Some people sneak through with some really out there outlandish ideas, and you should do your research because some of those people sneak in the office and get reelected time and time again without the qualifications that those offices also deserve because whether you're a public servant, you should be a public servant whether you're the president of the United States or whether you're a local dog catcher or school board member.”

While the world focuses on the presidential race hundreds of candidates like Learned are running in down-ballot races.

