This Democrat Naval Officer is Running to Flip Florida
Former Naval officer Andrew Learned wants to see more veterans in office. That's just one of the many reasons he's running for Congress and is hoping to flip Florida's 15th district blue.
2020 Downballot: Andrew Learned for Congress
Andrew Learned is running for Congress in Florida’s 15th district. As a former Naval officer and educator, he hopes to bring veterans back to Congress. Andrew Learned is a Democrat is a candidate for Florida's 15th Congressional District in the U.S. House. The primary election is on August 25, 2020. Learned was a 2018 Democratic candidate for the same seat. Learned has declared as a candidate for U.S. House Florida District 15. The general election is on November 3, 2020.
After his deployment, he launched a tutoring center to help out neighborhood kids. In the years after Vietnam, about 70% to 80% of the members of Congress were veterans. Now, it's less than 20%. The U.S. is at an all-time low for the number of veterans that are currently serving. “I used to, not to hate on my lawyer friends out there, but we have a ton of lawyers serving in Congress and politics now but we don't have a lot of people who know what it's like serving in uniform — especially in harm's way in the Middle East and some of the places where we're spending an exorbitant amount of our effort as a country.”
One of the issues that Learned has been fighting for is having more veterans coming home. He'd like to see them be able to use their GI bill and the veteran's benefits to be able to start a business instead of having to put that towards higher education, giving them that choice and empowering that choice. “You should really start at the bottom and work your way up in my personal opinion. Those are the ones where the research matters. And also, that's where some of the candidates who, you know, no offense to anybody running down-ballot — I'm one of them. Some people sneak through with some really out there outlandish ideas, and you should do your research because some of those people sneak in the office and get reelected time and time again without the qualifications that those offices also deserve because whether you're a public servant, you should be a public servant whether you're the president of the United States or whether you're a local dog catcher or school board member.”
While the world focuses on the presidential race hundreds of candidates like Learned are running in down-ballot races.
Brut.
- 34.6k
- 264
- 20
15 comments
Betsy T.11/02/2019 01:08
Andrew how did you do?
Harry D.06/30/2019 20:13
No way
C R.06/30/2019 05:24
His private tutoring sound like Capitalism to me. How does that fit with Socialist agenda of the Democrats?
Michael E.06/30/2019 03:06
Nope.......
Walt L.06/29/2019 23:04
Vote Republican vote trump never vote for Democrats
Chad W.06/28/2019 01:17
Let's hope he losses.
David R.06/27/2019 14:17
He’s emphasizing his military service which is great, but if he’s a democrat he’ll just join the other democrat clowns & march to Pelosi’s tune. No thanks.
Joshua H.06/26/2019 20:35
The only blue that matters is infantry blue. Pog.....
Christian G.06/23/2019 00:14
You just need to convince the electoral college to not sell their vote
Ray G.06/22/2019 20:16
No dumocrats
Shawn C.06/20/2019 22:01
The problem is your crazier than than circus clowns and nothing you say makes any sense. And nothing you want we want. So how are you going to convince us.
Natrelle D.06/20/2019 01:46
Why do they can run the country further into the ground like they do with our morale ?
Ivan E.06/19/2019 23:17
Served with him on board the USS Philippine Sea! He is a great Officer and a great person as well! Hope he gets the W!
Jennifer M.06/19/2019 22:34
Fantastic!
Brut06/19/2019 13:31
Learn more about and his platforms: