back

This father slams parents who are defying school mask mandates

"Avoiding masks is not in the Bible, but taking care of others is." This father has a message for parents who are using religious excuses to defy a mask mandate in Tennessee schools...

08/19/2021 12:32 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 1:00

    This father slams parents who are defying school mask mandates

  2. 4:30

    Through tears Naomi Osaka addresses mental health at press conference

  3. 3:34

    Unvaccinated COVID patient speaks from ICU

  4. 4:15

    A day with America’s first Olympic skateboarding champion, Jagger Eaton

  5. 5:17

    Could microdosing psychedelics be a successful form of therapy?

  6. 3:38

    What puzzles do to your brain

13 comments

  • Andrea T.
    6 hours

    Obedience is better than sacrifice

  • Barbara E.
    7 hours

    👍👌👍👌

  • Noah S.
    7 hours

    You literally contradicted yourself saying people love democracy when it goes their way but cry when it doesn't That's exactly what you're doing Masks don't work and you can't tell me what to do Smd

  • Ibrahim T.
    8 hours

    https://youtu.be/JrYtD7gSWsI

  • Papo C.
    8 hours

    PERFECT!

  • James J.
    8 hours

    It's a free country we have a right to choose not forced to choose

  • Brad W.
    8 hours

    https://fb.watch/7u9jyW5lpG/

  • Amador G.
    9 hours

    Wears his mask????

  • Oscar C.
    10 hours

    Mask don’t do a darn thing to protect you!!! You’re only hurting your daughter’s health by forcing her to wear a mask! The virus is the vaccine! Wake up sheeple!!!

  • Shannon T.
    11 hours

    Remind him we live in a free country with freedom!

  • Haley W.
    11 hours

    People have been dying and they will keep dying from covid. Be responsible and just where the mask if only for 10 min in a store its not hard.

  • Michael J.
    11 hours

    Last time I checked no one voted on mask mandates

  • Michael J.
    11 hours

    Mask's mandate have been since day one Covid has only gotten worse they don't work