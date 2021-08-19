back
This father slams parents who are defying school mask mandates
"Avoiding masks is not in the Bible, but taking care of others is." This father has a message for parents who are using religious excuses to defy a mask mandate in Tennessee schools...
08/19/2021 12:32 PM
13 comments
Andrea T.6 hours
Obedience is better than sacrifice
Barbara E.7 hours
👍👌👍👌
Noah S.7 hours
You literally contradicted yourself saying people love democracy when it goes their way but cry when it doesn't That's exactly what you're doing Masks don't work and you can't tell me what to do Smd
Ibrahim T.8 hours
https://youtu.be/JrYtD7gSWsI
Papo C.8 hours
PERFECT!
James J.8 hours
It's a free country we have a right to choose not forced to choose
Brad W.8 hours
https://fb.watch/7u9jyW5lpG/
Amador G.9 hours
Wears his mask????
Oscar C.10 hours
Mask don’t do a darn thing to protect you!!! You’re only hurting your daughter’s health by forcing her to wear a mask! The virus is the vaccine! Wake up sheeple!!!
Shannon T.11 hours
Remind him we live in a free country with freedom!
Haley W.11 hours
People have been dying and they will keep dying from covid. Be responsible and just where the mask if only for 10 min in a store its not hard.
Michael J.11 hours
Last time I checked no one voted on mask mandates
Michael J.11 hours
Mask's mandate have been since day one Covid has only gotten worse they don't work