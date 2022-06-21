This is how close the Capitol rioters got to the vice president on Jan. 6 …
Capitol rioters got *very* close to the vice president … #fyp #news #politics
How Juneteenth became a national holiday
“It may have marked the end of slavery, but it certainly wasn’t the start of freedom.” Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here’s what it commemorates ...
He’s “America’s Black Attorney General”
He represents families of victims of police brutality and has become known as “America’s Black attorney general.” Ben Crump told Brut what keeps him going, as a new documentary, “CIVIL,” explores his life’s mission … #tribeca2022
A California man has been charged with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Let us explain what’s happening …
How teachers across the U.S. prepare for a school shooting
Active shooter drills, bulletproof backpacks ... This is the disturbing reality for teachers across the country.
WNBA legends on Brittney Griner's detention
"We just want her to be home." Brittney Griner is being held in Russia since February 17 — and her detention was just extended. This is what these WNBA legends had to say about it ... #Tribeca2022
Police officer recounts horrors of the January 6 assault on Capitol
"What I saw was a war scene." U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards recalled the moment the Capitol was breached on January 6 while testifying at a public hearing ...
What these Republican politicians blame mass shootings on
Porn, rap music, abortion rights, not enough prayer. What Republican politicians are blaming mass shootings on ... instead of guns.
The assault on the Capitol: A timeline
It happened one year ago ... Here’s how the January 6 assault on the Capitol unfolded.
The R. Kelly trial: a timeline
R. Kelly faces decades in prison after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Here's a complete timeline of the sexual misconduct accusations he has faced over the past 30 years.
AOC on gun control at a Senate hearing
"We can't even keep our kids safe from their schools being turned into a war zone." — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a Senate hearing on gun control.