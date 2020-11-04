This is what Election Day looked like
What’s the electoral college?
Lady Gaga's message to voters at Biden's final rally
Trump on the transition of power
What was Bush v. Gore?
Biden by Biden
Trump gonna win easy!
om sai ram ॐ +91-9521225351 (प्रेम-विवाह) (मनचाहा प्यार ) (काम-कारोबार) ( पति - पत्नी में अनबन)" समस्या है तो समाधान भी है "पर समाधान सोचने से नही सम्पर्क करने से दूर होगा !!!!!!! !│★__________________________________________________________ all problem solution with in 72 hours one call change your life +91-9521225351 समस्या चाहे कैसी भी हो जड़ से खत्म। बड़ी से बड़ी समस्या का सम। अपने मन चाहे प्यार को पाना, काम कारोबार, किया कराया, सोतन से छुटकारा, पति - पत्नी में अनबन, and call now +91-9521225351 love problem solve husband wife relationship problem solution business in loss. divorce problems solve childless problem solve love problem solve 101% om sai ram namho namhe
Trump is not qualified for president. Country is full of problems of racist hate corruption unfair injustice and riots all these mistakes are made by trumpresponsible for Russia interference trump responsible for dividing the country. Trump responsible for low economics trumps is responsible for died John Lewis and gorge floyed trump is responsible for spreading COVID 19 kills many Americans people please I have q. Is American military soldiers losers and suckers. Answer no. God bless good souls.
Yes to stop the riots and defend their selves if Biden wins.. Government can't stop black on black killing so Trump all the way to keep your amendments in check
trhump
Trump supporters are building walls to protect themselves from Trump supporters who are called playing Biden supporters.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
6 comments
Hoani T.26 minutes
Trump gonna win easy!
Parveen S.an hour
om sai ram ॐ +91-9521225351 (प्रेम-विवाह) (मनचाहा प्यार ) (काम-कारोबार) ( पति - पत्नी में अनबन)" समस्या है तो समाधान भी है "पर समाधान सोचने से नही सम्पर्क करने से दूर होगा !!!!!!! !│★__________________________________________________________ all problem solution with in 72 hours one call change your life +91-9521225351 समस्या चाहे कैसी भी हो जड़ से खत्म। बड़ी से बड़ी समस्या का सम। अपने मन चाहे प्यार को पाना, काम कारोबार, किया कराया, सोतन से छुटकारा, पति - पत्नी में अनबन, and call now +91-9521225351 love problem solve husband wife relationship problem solution business in loss. divorce problems solve childless problem solve love problem solve 101% om sai ram namho namhe
Mostafa A.an hour
Trump is not qualified for president. Country is full of problems of racist hate corruption unfair injustice and riots all these mistakes are made by trumpresponsible for Russia interference trump responsible for dividing the country. Trump responsible for low economics trumps is responsible for died John Lewis and gorge floyed trump is responsible for spreading COVID 19 kills many Americans people please I have q. Is American military soldiers losers and suckers. Answer no. God bless good souls.
Johnny G.an hour
Yes to stop the riots and defend their selves if Biden wins.. Government can't stop black on black killing so Trump all the way to keep your amendments in check
John G.an hour
trhump
Priscilla E.an hour
Trump supporters are building walls to protect themselves from Trump supporters who are called playing Biden supporters.