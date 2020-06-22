back
This is what living while Black in America means
The clothes you wear out, whether or not to go for a run, where to travel, how to behave in public... Living while Black in America means second-guessing small, everyday decisions.
06/22/2020 4:35 PM
6 comments
Joan F.25 minutes
Ya should make sure you always have yur drivers license. Some police are not nice to anyone.
Krissy K.31 minutes
I’m so sorry! System is racism has always been real!! Shame on our government!
Anthony L.32 minutes
Thank the democrat party, they are the party of slavery for over 300 years, 90% of black people murdered are murdered by black people, 20 million black babies have been murdered since 1973 through abortion all of the cities that were burning are run by democrats for over 50 years.
Gregory W.35 minutes
White men are faced with the same problems. We too don't walk too closely behind a woman or anyone for that matter either Also.....if you live with a victim mindset chances are you will be victimized no matter what color race or religion you are. Stop teacher our kids that there is a color difference. Non of this is genetic... it is all learned behaviors. You are teaching your kids not to trust the white men because we're all racist in some way shape or form. This is where the problem starts. Racism won't die until we stop talking about it and teaching it to our children. And that goes for both side and all colors.
Kirsten A.35 minutes
I can identify. As a white woman I have the same fear of being in certain areas of town too. I also fear for my friends of color when they drive at night.
Sam S.an hour
Bullshit