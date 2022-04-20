back

This is why teachers are quitting their jobs

Teachers across the country are quitting ... And it's leading to a nationwide teacher shortage. Here's why.

04/20/2022 12:57 PM
    This is why teachers are quitting their jobs

8 comments

  • Frédéric K.
    22 minutes

    The same evolution is occuring in France now. Twenty years ago, someone who got into the teaching career would keep going till be retired. That is not true anymore. My youngest sister became a teacher when she was 41... and left it when she was 42. A teacher, in the school where I work will pursue a different path next year. Little by little, the government is spoiling the state school which has been one of the prides of "la République française". No matter, the wealthiest people will always have the financial means to favor their children. Liberté, maybe, but Egalité and Fraternité, mon cul! 😠

  • Elizabeth P.
    30 minutes

    Any parent that says these words to a teacher or principal needs to spend a day in a classroom not of their child but any other childs classroom , WOW what you will lean so much .😢😢😢😢 .

  • Alissa Z.
    30 minutes

    It starts with kids and adults who are condoning bad behaviour. Yet, teachers are not allowed to decide to handle that bad behaviour from the kids. Top of it all, the government would pay the family doctor a considerable salary, and teachers are nowhere to compare when it comes to salary brackets.

  • Koanna K.
    an hour

    Education system in America is horrible. Do something about it.

  • Douglas S.
    an hour

    So sad. They should be one of the top paid people in this country.

  • Jacquelyn S.
    an hour

    They should be paid $100,000 minimum.

  • David B.
    an hour

    A little research prior to becoming a teacher would’ve revealed all of this information.

  • Brut
    an hour

    Special thanks to: https://www.tiktok.com/@awalmartparkinglot https://www.tiktok.com/@thatspanishteacher https://www.tiktok.com/@hollyacre https://www.tiktok.com/@annamsutter https://www.tiktok.com/@teachercareercoach https://www.tiktok.com/@_theteacherlady https://www.tiktok.com/@jimm3rz Check out Erica Burrell’s books on Instagram @_TheTeacherLady

