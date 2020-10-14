back

This man is getting his Confederate flag tattoo removed

"It was never expressed in such a fashion that this was essentially the American equivalent of the swastika." This man is removing the Confederate flag tattoo on his back. Here's why.

10/14/2020 4:00 PM
22 comments

  • Adam S.
    5 hours

    Wait, the rebels in Star Wars were the bad guys after all?!

  • Ian H.
    5 hours

    Amazing man. Great example to everyone. People like this will end the hatred in America 💖

  • Hugues d.
    6 hours

    Good on you mate, just the stupids never change their mind.

  • Stefan E.
    6 hours

    Boehoe because some are crying over that flag it makes it wrong?? Nah complete BS thats what i think of it

  • Trudie R.
    7 hours

    Refreshing to hear there are still reasonable people in America who choose to be educated and make a change 💜

  • Luke W.
    9 hours

    i d too and only saw it as being rebellious against all authority.

  • Lance L.
    11 hours

    Pretty easy to spot the racist in the comments.

  • Carlos A.
    15 hours

    para Dodge

  • Virgilio C.
    17 hours

    the second most disgusting flag kown to man. Could you imagine being such a horriffic piece of garbage you would have anything to do with destroying another person complete life. Thi king you are some how superior and can own a actual person. The Confederate flag is as digusting as the Nazi flag

  • Brut
    19 hours

    Learn more about Removery's work here: https://removery.com/about-us/ink-nitiative/

  • Bryan M.
    19 hours

    It only started rep all the crap blm and msm say it rep in just the lasy year ..... becouse it truly rep .... they are not going to let someone in NY tell tell them hpow to live .... its always ment that ...... but now NY is going to rell everyone how to live

  • Stephen O.
    a day

    I'm 51, mixed, and have a Dukes of Hazzard poster in the man cave, complete with the flag. Growing up in England the Dukes were cool and I loved the show( especially Daisy) but now, knowing what it represents, and having coloured relatives, maybe I should take it down.

  • Aisha N.
    a day

    Very nice to see, he worded everything perfectly and you can see the sincerity in his face 💕

  • Gustavo A.
    a day

    He's a good guy. You can feel how emotional he gets about people feeling bad for seeing it and also when he talks about his child carrying some burden for his choices. This actually is a good video for many reasons. One is that it shows that we can't just cancel people. We can and should give them a platform to justify themselves, be heard, and we have tpo ARGUE with them REASONABLY! Whenever we answer hate with hate it grows to even more hate, and this cycle is totally unsustainable and actually worse for the minorities we try to make equal.

  • Frank M.
    a day

    I know exactly how he feels..I once had a stars and bars flag that I had no idea what it represented..I was very young and uneducated.....I learned how painful the symbol truly is...mea culpa

  • Sherry P.
    a day

    Whatever.

  • John S.
    a day

    I like flags in general. I like what people have done job designs. I have always liked the design of the confederate flag. I would NEVER fly it because it symbolizes slavery and traitors to the US.

  • Wesley K.
    a day

    What's so funny with the reactions ?

  • Cheyne K.
    a day

    Right on my man. It really says something owning up to your past views, admitting it was wrong, then disavowing yourself from it. You’re a good father.

  • Jorge L.
    a day

    Never to late to learn and rectify!

