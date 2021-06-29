back

This natural hair activist fought for the right to braid hair

She was arrested and jailed for braiding hair. This is how Isis Brantley changed the law around natural hair in Texas ...

06/29/2021 12:35 PMupdated: 06/29/2021 12:36 PM
15 comments

  • Martha G.
    4 hours

    Power to you I’m so proud of you

  • Alida V.
    5 hours

    “In 24 states, hair braiders need more training than emergency medical technicians. Completing the necessary coursework in one of these 24 states can cost upwards of $20,000 and requires up to 2,100 hours of training. By comparison, EMTs need, on average, about 140 hours for their licenses.” https://www.forbes.com/sites/instituteforjustice/2015/01/29/hair-braiding-and-occupational-licensing/

  • Jamei T.
    5 hours

    The place wear my husband comes from they killed you for having dreadlocks..😡

  • Kelly M.
    5 hours

    This a horrible racist story! So sorry this happened to you

  • Sisi U.
    5 hours

    When I see video like this I find Europe safety place to live and stay than America.

  • Audrey F.
    5 hours

    What a beautiful talent. I applaud you!👍🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

  • Alison W.
    5 hours

    You are a beautiful queen 👑 Never stop fighting the good fight 💗💗💗

  • Maria R.
    5 hours

    😳🤨Wow

  • Christian H.
    6 hours

    ..... but America’s isn’t a racist country

  • Ray A.
    6 hours

    Again this site likes to use lies takes things out of context mischaracterize if she was in violation of state laws operating as an unlicensed cosmetologist repeatedly

  • Annettecookbook A.
    6 hours

    Crazy!

  • Bradford S.
    6 hours

    This is still an issue black hair salons face... Dont let that 1997 date fool you.

  • Badrai K.
    6 hours

    U are looking so pretty 🌺🌹

  • Joshua M.
    6 hours

    Well, it's not a surprise, since the majority of texas people voted for trump.

  • Brut
    6 hours

    For more on natural hair braiding, check out Brantley's book, "STOLEN CROWN: Black Hairstories, 400 Years Later" https://www.worldhistory.org/books/B0915V5L76/