This natural hair activist fought for the right to braid hair
She was arrested and jailed for braiding hair. This is how Isis Brantley changed the law around natural hair in Texas ...
06/29/2021 12:35 PMupdated: 06/29/2021 12:36 PM
This natural hair activist fought for the right to braid hair
15 comments
Martha G.4 hours
Power to you I’m so proud of you
Alida V.5 hours
“In 24 states, hair braiders need more training than emergency medical technicians. Completing the necessary coursework in one of these 24 states can cost upwards of $20,000 and requires up to 2,100 hours of training. By comparison, EMTs need, on average, about 140 hours for their licenses.” https://www.forbes.com/sites/instituteforjustice/2015/01/29/hair-braiding-and-occupational-licensing/
Jamei T.5 hours
The place wear my husband comes from they killed you for having dreadlocks..😡
Kelly M.5 hours
This a horrible racist story! So sorry this happened to you
Sisi U.5 hours
When I see video like this I find Europe safety place to live and stay than America.
Audrey F.5 hours
What a beautiful talent. I applaud you!👍🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
Alison W.5 hours
You are a beautiful queen 👑 Never stop fighting the good fight 💗💗💗
Maria R.5 hours
😳🤨Wow
Christian H.6 hours
..... but America’s isn’t a racist country
Ray A.6 hours
Again this site likes to use lies takes things out of context mischaracterize if she was in violation of state laws operating as an unlicensed cosmetologist repeatedly
Annettecookbook A.6 hours
Crazy!
Bradford S.6 hours
This is still an issue black hair salons face... Dont let that 1997 date fool you.
Badrai K.6 hours
U are looking so pretty 🌺🌹
Joshua M.6 hours
Well, it's not a surprise, since the majority of texas people voted for trump.
Brut6 hours
For more on natural hair braiding, check out Brantley's book, "STOLEN CROWN: Black Hairstories, 400 Years Later" https://www.worldhistory.org/books/B0915V5L76/