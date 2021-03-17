back
This patrol group is fighting against anti-Asian attacks
"It could be me, it could be any of my friends. It could be my parents." Amid a surge of anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S., this volunteer group is patrolling the streets of New York to protect anyone who feels unsafe...
03/17/2021 1:11 PMupdated: 03/17/2021 1:18 PM
4 comments
Alan T.21 minutes
The thugs that are comitting these crimes will just pick on loan individual's as the are cowards at hart don't go out alone
Rudi J.33 minutes
Citizens of the United States in Asia are in great danger and in anxiety.
Lindi F.an hour
Its all so very sad 😔 And so unnecessary 😠
Brutan hour
Here is a link to Public Safety Patrol's Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/745898599621724