This patrol group is fighting against anti-Asian attacks

"It could be me, it could be any of my friends. It could be my parents." Amid a surge of anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S., this volunteer group is patrolling the streets of New York to protect anyone who feels unsafe...

03/17/2021 1:11 PMupdated: 03/17/2021 1:18 PM
4 comments

  • Alan T.
    21 minutes

    The thugs that are comitting these crimes will just pick on loan individual's as the are cowards at hart don't go out alone

  • Rudi J.
    33 minutes

    Citizens of the United States in Asia are in great danger and in anxiety.

  • Lindi F.
    an hour

    Its all so very sad 😔 And so unnecessary 😠

  • Brut
    an hour

    Here is a link to Public Safety Patrol's Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/745898599621724

