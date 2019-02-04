This Restaurant Welcomes The Homeless

The homeless are welcomed in this Utah restaurant. For those who don't like it — the owner is fine with you going somewhere else. 🍽️
111 comments
Kimberly H.03/07/2019 23:14
Beautiful! I wish I was closer so I could come in and patronize your lovely restaurant. Love from Orlando Florida!! ❤️❤️
Celine M.02/27/2019 04:00
Beautiful!!! God bless you!! ❤❤
Tavau L.02/26/2019 04:18
Bless you lady,,I wish everyone has a good heart like you!!
Tiny W.02/23/2019 02:11
My admiration and respect you truly are a kind and generous person
Luis R.02/21/2019 17:29
Bless your soul! 🙏
Louise M.02/19/2019 20:47
Continue. TO Be bless with courage n strength to take a stand for the homeless. Keep it. Up good job
John G.02/17/2019 13:52
With this booming economy they should be able to find work. 8 years of Obama and his elite bailouts made a lot of people homeless.
Kathleen M.02/17/2019 04:31
So glad I watched this. Great reminder. Thanks for being a shining light!
Pat G.02/17/2019 04:10
I love this woman! Another hero! ♥️🤗👏🏻
Αγγελική Σ.02/17/2019 03:58
You are my hero. I SALUTE YOU PEOPLE
Ignacio E.02/16/2019 23:07
lets go
Rose M.02/16/2019 20:28
You are a wonderful human bein and God will bless you for what you do because Jesus said " what you do to the least of my brother, you do unto me."😍
Tess M.02/16/2019 02:15
God bless u
Rafi R.02/14/2019 19:27
Love U GBU !!!!
Joseph A.02/14/2019 12:33
Thank you!!!!
Leonil F.02/13/2019 04:10
Thank you Jessica Jan's for helping those homeless people . awesome job!!!!
Davika M.02/12/2019 02:45
My dear keep doing what you are doing for the Lord is looking over you and he will continue to bless you in all that you are doing for these people God bless you and your family
Christopher R.02/11/2019 23:10
Oh
Accents P.02/11/2019 02:40
So simple. Be kind. Love one another. ❤️🙏🏻Are We Not All Beggars? Mosiah- 4:19-21
Kimberly C.02/10/2019 20:03
God bless Jean/husband🙏🙏💜