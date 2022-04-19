back
This teen's history lesson got them in trouble
This 17-year-old gave their class a queer history lesson just days after Florida passed its "Don't Say Day" bill prohibiting LGBTQ-related discussions in schools. Here's what happened next ...
04/19/2022 4:57 PM
Kay S.32 minutes
you are too dense to see that you christian fundamentalists have the same mindset as the Taliban. Time for you to arrive in the 21st century.
Madelyn G.32 minutes
How did this jerk get elected. Time to vote him out. He us a menace
Kristina L.33 minutes
I have so much hope for this generation 🙏 💓 I'm so glad that these kids are paying attention and getting politically involved in the issues that matter to them, my generation started activism for the environment and now my daughter's generation is starting the second civil rights movement in this country, and I honestly am so excited for what the future holds. DeSantis and many other conservative Republicans like him, seem to think that by not talking about things like the LGBTQI movement, of CRT, that they'll just magical disappear. I'm not sure if they truly believe that not talking about it will actually make it disappear, or if they think that by preventing discussion and discourse that they can somehow re-write history, but either way it doesn't really matter, because if we're going to actually become the country that we claim to be - free, democratic, and equal - then we have to start by acknowledging that it wasn't always, or sometimes ever, like that for a large part of our populace. Some demographics have struggled for generation upon generation for the same privileges that white, cisgender individuals have enjoyed since long before this country was founded, and it's now beyond time that EVERYONE has access to those same rights and responsibilities. ETA: grammar corrections
Faijul A.44 minutes
Liz K.44 minutes
DeSantis's time is up. Vote him out.
Fazail M.an hour
Argh these Republican conservatives, what they truly want is totalitarianism, that’s why these types of bills are structured in such a way as to insinuate much without needing to say it..they’re Nazis in the free world..too underwhelming to say what it is they truly want!!! The end.
Angelo B.an hour
Weirdo
Adrian H.an hour
There's nothing wrong with this bill. You have no reason to flaunt your sexuality at school nor is there any reason for CHILDREN to speak about sexuality, they're MINORS Its literally no one's business. Stop making people uncomfortable by forcing them to listen to something they don't want to or have to.