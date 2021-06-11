back
This trans man crowdfunded his top surgery
"This is not an elective procedure for me. This was a life-saving procedure." Skyler Jay's campaign to finance his transition surgery was featured on "Queer Eye." Four years later, he is helping others achieve their transition goals.
11/06/2021 8:58 PM
