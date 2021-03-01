back

This vegan restaurant in Paris is operated by the deaf and hard of hearing

Meanwhile in Paris, this vegan fast-food restaurant is entirely staffed by deaf or hard of hearing employees...

01/03/2021 2:59 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:57

    This vegan restaurant in Paris is operated by the deaf and hard of hearing

  2. 6:58

    The story of Sacha Baron Cohen

  3. 4:23

    More than 500,000 Uighur people are forced to work in cotton fields

  4. 3:04

    TikTok trend embraces culture through clothing

  5. 5:08

    Interview with a real female spy

  6. 5:09

    BBoy Haiper: the story of an extraordinary dancer

4 comments

  • Johnathan C.
    22 minutes

    and then there’s Paris

  • Maria C.
    26 minutes

    Awesome

  • Furahaa
    an hour

    Thanks 💛

  • Senthilkumar G.
    an hour

    Superb

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.