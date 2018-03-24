This woman is using sweatshirts to raise awareness

Her collection of in-your-face sweatshirts is mixing fashion with messages about the unequal treatment of minorities in the U.S.
Joe R.04/02/2018 10:14
Not helpful to all 😡
Jeff M.03/27/2018 22:57
such bullcrap
Muhammad M.03/27/2018 08:44
Haha :3 f uuu hideous black
Rick C.03/27/2018 01:04
Not smart at all !!! I feel sorry for her. I will pray for her .
Vivienne T.03/26/2018 23:54
but if whites had these shirts that said the same it will be called 'racist' by non whites.
JWarren W.03/26/2018 21:14
They teach us the politics of identity....then they cry racism when we have learned well their lessons.
Carla A.03/26/2018 16:57
sounds like a lot of hate to me.
Nathan A.03/26/2018 16:04
If you are not racist, then why are you offended......it’s aimed at racist idiots
Nathan A.03/26/2018 16:02
America history is full of white lies and white people.
Steve P.03/26/2018 05:08
ZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzz...........
Jaunita N.03/26/2018 02:17
Dale Bruce
Stella H.03/26/2018 01:46
Love it! Tell the truth i don't care if they ( the haters) don't want to hear it because the truth is the truth! Kma!
Keith B.03/26/2018 01:02
I want 2
Steve P.03/25/2018 17:52
Ha! Love it!
Joshua V.03/25/2018 16:15
I would buy this.
Jonathan S.03/25/2018 15:58
You go girl. Stay mad, conservatives.
CeeCee C.03/25/2018 11:03
I know I'm not black but I am a minority and I would love these shirts.
Richard E.03/25/2018 10:41
Stay classy.
Bogi N.03/25/2018 06:48
Finally, clothes that make sense! Well done!
Donna G.03/25/2018 04:07
What abt a sweater that says love a deverse universe with a pic of a big blue sky over the verse