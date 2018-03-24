back

This woman is using sweatshirts to raise awareness

Her collection of in-your-face sweatshirts is mixing fashion with messages about the unequal treatment of minorities in the U.S.

03/24/2018 5:01 PM
29 comments

  • Joe R.
    04/02/2018 10:14

    Not helpful to all 😡

  • Jeff M.
    03/27/2018 22:57

    such bullcrap

  • Muhammad M.
    03/27/2018 08:44

    Haha :3 f uuu hideous black

  • Rick C.
    03/27/2018 01:04

    Not smart at all !!! I feel sorry for her. I will pray for her .

  • Vivienne T.
    03/26/2018 23:54

    but if whites had these shirts that said the same it will be called 'racist' by non whites.

  • JWarren W.
    03/26/2018 21:14

    They teach us the politics of identity....then they cry racism when we have learned well their lessons.

  • Carla A.
    03/26/2018 16:57

    sounds like a lot of hate to me.

  • Nathan A.
    03/26/2018 16:04

    If you are not racist, then why are you offended......it’s aimed at racist idiots

  • Nathan A.
    03/26/2018 16:02

    America history is full of white lies and white people.

  • Steve P.
    03/26/2018 05:08

    ZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzz...........

  • Jaunita N.
    03/26/2018 02:17

    Dale Bruce

  • Stella H.
    03/26/2018 01:46

    Love it! Tell the truth i don't care if they ( the haters) don't want to hear it because the truth is the truth! Kma!

  • Keith B.
    03/26/2018 01:02

    I want 2

  • Steve P.
    03/25/2018 17:52

    Ha! Love it!

  • Joshua V.
    03/25/2018 16:15

    I would buy this.

  • Jonathan S.
    03/25/2018 15:58

    You go girl. Stay mad, conservatives.

  • CeeCee C.
    03/25/2018 11:03

    I know I'm not black but I am a minority and I would love these shirts.

  • Richard E.
    03/25/2018 10:41

    Stay classy.

  • Bogi N.
    03/25/2018 06:48

    Finally, clothes that make sense! Well done!

  • Donna G.
    03/25/2018 04:07

    What abt a sweater that says love a deverse universe with a pic of a big blue sky over the verse