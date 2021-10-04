back
TikTok dad calls out sexualization of girls
This dad's response to the sexualization of girls is going viral. As many continue to question why kids clothes need two separate sections.
04/10/2021 4:59 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
4 comments
Dotty A.15 minutes
Wait until she's 10 or older, if you are upset about sexualization now. It just gets worse
Susan J.18 minutes
My granddaughters love DRAGONS! How to Train Your Dragon
Armando Z.19 minutes
so thats what cancel culture looks like. So his partner is not his wife?
Olivia d.19 minutes
This parent has it right.