TikTok dad calls out sexualization of girls

This dad's response to the sexualization of girls is going viral. As many continue to question why kids clothes need two separate sections.

04/10/2021 4:59 PM
    TikTok dad calls out sexualization of girls

4 comments

  • Dotty A.
    15 minutes

    Wait until she's 10 or older, if you are upset about sexualization now. It just gets worse

  • Susan J.
    18 minutes

    My granddaughters love DRAGONS! How to Train Your Dragon

  • Armando Z.
    19 minutes

    so thats what cancel culture looks like. So his partner is not his wife?

  • Olivia d.
    19 minutes

    This parent has it right.

