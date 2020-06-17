back

Timeline: Biden's stance on the police

1993: "The more cops on there are on the street, the less likely you are to be victimized." 2020: "We need real police reform, to hold cops to a higher standard." Joe Biden and law enforcement: a timeline.

06/17/2020 7:58 PM
19 comments

  • Leanne S.
    12 minutes

    You dont have to be anti cop .To be anti bad cop .. This was a different time . AND MATHHEW , Read a bio on Biden , .he was never a racists .. .

  • Matthew C.
    15 minutes

    Over 25 years in politics joe Biden has time and time again proven he’s against blacks and POC

  • Matthew C.
    16 minutes

    Brut you’re are seriously joking lol

  • Matthew C.
    16 minutes

    He has consistently vote for, and supported laws to promote racism

  • Matthew C.
    17 minutes

    He wrote the crime bill of 1994 that had incarcerated 100000000000’s of blacks over simple things like pot

  • Matthew C.
    18 minutes

    Joe Biden is PRO police enforcement on blacks. He’s literally racist.

  • Matthew C.
    18 minutes

    1994

  • Matthew C.
    18 minutes

    Of

  • Matthew C.
    18 minutes

    Bill

  • Matthew C.
    18 minutes

    Crime

  • Matthew C.
    18 minutes

    The

  • Matthew C.
    18 minutes

    Wrote

  • Matthew C.
    19 minutes

    Biden

  • Matthew C.
    19 minutes

    Joe

  • Matthew C.
    19 minutes

    Omg

  • Olayinka A.
    22 minutes

    Holding bad cops accountable doesn't mean you can't support them.

  • Samina S.
    28 minutes

    Is it worse to stand by your ignorant opinions and beliefs from 20 years ago or to learn, grow, and change those opinions and beliefs? Stop shaming people who acknowledge their prior ignorance and improve!

  • Brian G.
    29 minutes

    Poor guy, he’s lost his mind.

  • Tariq R.
    36 minutes

    for stop racism "get rid white - skinned jesus statue" You have shown white supremacy by making a white-skinned statue of Jesus... https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racial_segregation_of_churches_in_the_United_States