Timeline: Biden's stance on the police
1993: "The more cops on there are on the street, the less likely you are to be victimized." 2020: "We need real police reform, to hold cops to a higher standard." Joe Biden and law enforcement: a timeline.
06/17/2020 7:58 PM
19 comments
Leanne S.12 minutes
You dont have to be anti cop .To be anti bad cop .. This was a different time . AND MATHHEW , Read a bio on Biden , .he was never a racists .. .
Matthew C.15 minutes
Over 25 years in politics joe Biden has time and time again proven he’s against blacks and POC
Matthew C.16 minutes
Brut you’re are seriously joking lol
Matthew C.16 minutes
He has consistently vote for, and supported laws to promote racism
Matthew C.17 minutes
He wrote the crime bill of 1994 that had incarcerated 100000000000’s of blacks over simple things like pot
Matthew C.18 minutes
Joe Biden is PRO police enforcement on blacks. He’s literally racist.
Matthew C.18 minutes
1994
Matthew C.18 minutes
Of
Matthew C.18 minutes
Bill
Matthew C.18 minutes
Crime
Matthew C.18 minutes
The
Matthew C.18 minutes
Wrote
Matthew C.19 minutes
Biden
Matthew C.19 minutes
Joe
Matthew C.19 minutes
Omg
Olayinka A.22 minutes
Holding bad cops accountable doesn't mean you can't support them.
Samina S.28 minutes
Is it worse to stand by your ignorant opinions and beliefs from 20 years ago or to learn, grow, and change those opinions and beliefs? Stop shaming people who acknowledge their prior ignorance and improve!
Brian G.29 minutes
Poor guy, he’s lost his mind.
Tariq R.36 minutes
for stop racism "get rid white - skinned jesus statue" You have shown white supremacy by making a white-skinned statue of Jesus... https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racial_segregation_of_churches_in_the_United_States