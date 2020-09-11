back

Timeline: Donald Trump on the Covid crisis

Donald Trump on the Covid crisis: "It's going to be fine." Also Donald Trump on the Covid crisis: "I always like to play it down."

09/10/2020 3:58 PMupdated: 09/11/2020 10:31 AM

435 comments

  • Lyn R.
    2 hours

    Totally a brain 🧠 dead idiot. All other countries including Australia just like to have a comedy show that gives a good start to the day with this comedy he does. Makes my day to have a good laugh

  • Lyn R.
    2 hours

    Who wants an obese total brain dead idiot to advise people what to do. Sorry melania if I had to sleep 💤 with him I would spew. You probably had to have got an agreement and you don’t want to lose your money. Saying he would date probably date his daughter makes him a predator

  • Chawn L.
    3 hours

    Panic what is it mean he didn't want the world the Panic what we're going to do run out in the street and start screaming and hollering what panic

  • Darryl B.
    4 hours

    NATURALLY

  • Diane J.
    4 hours

    All he cared about was trying to keep the stock market from losing money and bailing out big businesses. All about $$$$$$$ for him. Doesn’t care about anything else

  • Juan V.
    5 hours

    The deaths of over 200 thousand people are the blood on your hands, so stop saying you did a good job, STOP lying to the people your supposed to be responsible for, the American public deserves better than you, and your band of criminals that make up your administration.

  • Terry S.
    6 hours

    liar, sucker and loser! time's up, jail is ready for you!

  • Rebecca S.
    7 hours

    Trump you are stuped

  • Juan G.
    8 hours

    A little white lie!!

  • Elvia H.
    10 hours

    His a crazy dude

  • Perci B.
    10 hours

    Trump did the best to send big hospital ships to east and west and build up huge javits center into become a hospital for those infected by wuhan virus but instead remained slightly used for the most of the pandemic..now he was blamed for every death by these hypoc-rats fakenews aided by rinos and democ-rats which condemned Trump by stopping flights from China and Europe and called him racist and over reacting while Peloser dancing street of Sfo telling people not to worry on the virus and Hiden called Trump lier and racist, but sorry this will not work well with the people, just like Trump demeaning militaries and all other nonsense..you can fool people once but never twice..

  • Maria A.
    11 hours

    Vote blue

  • Tom P.
    12 hours

    Call it what it is Premeditated Homicide.

  • Mike D.
    12 hours

    Can anybody really attempt to defend this idiot?

  • Amado V.
    13 hours

    This guy just blab blab blab incoherently. Why can’t he deliver words and or statements succinctly? Stable genius?

  • Bryant C.
    13 hours

    caputo azar who else is a sleeze bucket. netin yahoo is a criminal who was charged.how did he get in the states.

  • Hardip G.
    13 hours

    A complete idiot

  • Abraham S.
    16 hours

    You just want to ripe off the American people again. Trump isn't letting that happen again. The Democratic party are for killing baby's. That's totally against the rules of the Bible. The Bible says don't be in the wrong church when judgement day comes. You pick your fate and see where you will end up in. Joe Biden has all ways spoke lie's. Watch the video I sent with this post

  • Dave S.
    17 hours

    Liar trump

  • Homer B.
    18 hours

    Please save the USA and dump Trump and his family and friends from the white house to the jail house

