Timeline: Donald Trump on the covid crisis
Donald Trump just tested positive for coronavirus. Here's a look back at his ambivalent relationship with masks and social distancing since the start of the pandemic.
10/02/2020 12:58 PM
228 comments
Salma D.12 hours
Beda tui bohut shoktishali😒
Eva L.a day
🤡‼️👎
Alan S.a day
During 4 years presidency, Trump has some efforts and contributions to America or Americans, a lot of people keep doubting the truth of his Covid infection; anyway the conclusion for this election is how to make America or Americans great again toward to the bright future. Trump may did have some mistaken during this 4 years presidency, we should give him a chance to offset those mistakes and make America great again.
Tone S.a day
U know they have the cure .buts it’s not for everybody’s.i though America it’s theeeee land of the free.but I was wrong.so sad.
Monday Leea day
Clinton M.2 days
Celebrity trump at his media ratings ,
Evan D.2 days
Seriously doubt this man has Covid, probably just another lie.
Judy R.2 days
For someone who’s suppose to be pretty smart is pretty f-king stupid if you asks me
Hien D.2 days
200 feet :))
Roy B.3 days
Trump you idiot !
David D.3 days
https://joebiden.com
Daibhi O.3 days
Any chance of a Trump vaccine?
Nel-yow E.3 days
Mr. Toughguy Trump will NOT be needing a facemask when he is finally INTUBATED in the ICU!
Lulu F.3 days
Look where you’re now stupid ?
Ed W.3 days
Please vote for Donald Trump Donald Trump is the best president we ever had in America in a long time vote for Donald Trump you'll make United States of America great again
Glenn M.3 days
It is what it is.
Classic J.3 days
Everyday say the word GREAT for everything. Now he is really the GREAT LOSER.
Evan J.3 days
Trump only cares about Trump!
Mildred E.3 days
Must have touched them dentures after he shook hand.hummmm.