Timeline: Donald Trump on the covid crisis

Donald Trump just tested positive for coronavirus. Here's a look back at his ambivalent relationship with masks and social distancing since the start of the pandemic.

10/02/2020 12:58 PM

228 comments

  • Salma D.
    12 hours

    Beda tui bohut shoktishali😒

  • Eva L.
    a day

    🤡‼️👎

  • Alan S.
    a day

    During 4 years presidency, Trump has some efforts and contributions to America or Americans, a lot of people keep doubting the truth of his Covid infection; anyway the conclusion for this election is how to make America or Americans great again toward to the bright future. Trump may did have some mistaken during this 4 years presidency, we should give him a chance to offset those mistakes and make America great again.

  • Tone S.
    a day

    U know they have the cure .buts it’s not for everybody’s.i though America it’s theeeee land of the free.but I was wrong.so sad.

  • Monday Lee
    a day

  • Monday Lee
    a day

  • Clinton M.
    2 days

    Celebrity trump at his media ratings ,

  • Evan D.
    2 days

    Seriously doubt this man has Covid, probably just another lie.

  • Judy R.
    2 days

    For someone who’s suppose to be pretty smart is pretty f-king stupid if you asks me

  • Hien D.
    2 days

    200 feet :))

  • Roy B.
    3 days

    Trump you idiot !

  • David D.
    3 days

    https://joebiden.com

  • Daibhi O.
    3 days

    Any chance of a Trump vaccine?

  • Nel-yow E.
    3 days

    Mr. Toughguy Trump will NOT be needing a facemask when he is finally INTUBATED in the ICU!

  • Lulu F.
    3 days

    Look where you’re now stupid ?

  • Ed W.
    3 days

    Please vote for Donald Trump Donald Trump is the best president we ever had in America in a long time vote for Donald Trump you'll make United States of America great again

  • Glenn M.
    3 days

    It is what it is.

  • Classic J.
    3 days

    Everyday say the word GREAT for everything. Now he is really the GREAT LOSER.

  • Evan J.
    3 days

    Trump only cares about Trump!

  • Mildred E.
    3 days

    Must have touched them dentures after he shook hand.hummmm.

