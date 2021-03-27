back

Timeline: Mass shootings in Colorado

Two decades of mass shootings in Colorado: a timeline.

03/27/2021 12:59 PM
11 comments

  • Mitchell T.
    34 minutes

    Nothing we can do until the American Ammosexuals can release their guns from their Cold Dead Brains. Live by the Gun, die by the Gun.

  • Angelo R.
    3 hours

    Dead 🐏🐑🐏🐑s Better ....

  • Claire D.
    3 hours

    Just over here SMH at the comments from Americans...

  • Malcolm M.
    4 hours

    the USA known home of mass shootings,well done wot an awesome job you are for your kids👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Alan T.
    7 hours

    Dead children or gun control?

  • Mark W.
    9 hours

    There are 5,500,000 members of the NRA... not “1” of them has committed a mass murder... Waiting on FB fact checkers ...🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

  • Mark W.
    9 hours

    Stop the White Hate !!! https://duckduckgo.com/?q=boulder+victoms&va=b&t=hc&iax=images&ia=images&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fnationalfile.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2021%2F03%2FAhmad-Al-Issa-Victims-Were-ALl-White-750x394.jpg

  • Chee S.
    10 hours

    Mass shooting in public places especially schools does not happened in Asian countries, because gun are banned in most Asian countries. Suck it up America, you have a gun problem.

  • Nevin S.
    10 hours

    big pharma kills ay more than any gun

  • Rizwan B.
    10 hours

    mass shooting??? or terrorist attacks???

  • Angelo R.
    10 hours

    Most of those Shootings are by Individuals that are Prescribed Double and Triple Pharmaceutical Drugs by their Doctor. So WE Dont have a Gun Problem WE have a Pharmaceutical Problem ..... But they dont want to Talk about that Right ?

