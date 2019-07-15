Timeline of Sex Abuse Cases Against Jeffrey Epstein
For over a decade, Jeffrey Epstein faced minimal consequences for allegations of sex trafficking. Here's why that might change soon.
Jeffrey Epstein's mystery deepens
Financier Jeffrey Epstein has been charged with sex trafficking of minors in New York and Florida. The multimillionaire pleaded not guilty. A woman told police in Palm Beach, Florida that Epstein molested her 14-year-old stepdaughter. A police investigation ID’d over a dozen girls who say Epstein abused them according to the Miami Herald. Police tried to bring charges of unlawful sex acts with a minor against Epstein, but the case was sent to a state grand jury.
The police then referred the case to the FBI, which opened an investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office prepared a lengthy indictment while Epstein’s legal team started negotiating a plea deal. Epstein struck a plea deal overseen by then-U.S. Attorney In Miami Alexander Acosta — formerly President Trump’s labor secretary. That deal allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser state charges, including soliciting prostitution from a minor. Sentenced to 18 months in jail, Epstein only served 13. He was also allowed to spend six days a week at his office. Epstein’s accusers were not notified of the non-prosecution agreement. Before resigning, Acosta defended the deal. The non-prosecution deal was made public. Epstein’s accusers filed more than a dozen lawsuits against him. Flight logs showed high-profile politicians and celebrities flew on Epstein’s jets in the early 2000s — including former President Bill Clinton.
Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed court papers in Florida Accusing Epstein of forcing her to have sex with lawyer Alan Dershowitz and Prince Andrew, Duke of York when she was underage. They denied the claims. The Miami Herald published an investigative series detailing how Epstein avoided federal prosecution. Reporter Julie K. Brown identified about 80 victims. Four spoke on the record, including Giuffre. It ended with sexual abuse and then intercourse. And then a pat on the back. On July 6, Epstein was arrested at a New Jersey airport. FBI agents also searched his $77 million New York townhouse. Trump distanced himself from Epstein, after praise showered on him in a 2002 New York magazine article resurfaced. Bill Clinton issued a statement. On July 12, Acosta resigned as Labor Secretary. If convicted, Epstein faces a maximum prison sentence of 45 years.
Brut.
59 comments
Donna B.07/31/2019 08:13
Only policy Trump has ,is getting them before their 8 Or it is too late...trump and JEFFREY EPSTEIN Agenda
Cathy B.07/31/2019 01:12
😡😡😡😡😡
Rayford D.07/30/2019 23:23
🎺😈
Tracy W.07/30/2019 11:00
You can do 45 yrs if you eat your veggies and do push ups.
Linda M.07/30/2019 08:44
Smile of the Joker...evil.
Marian B.07/29/2019 13:59
🤮
Ana M.07/28/2019 13:19
Everything hidden will come out to the light sooner or later. You can try to find excuses, sugar coated or even sweep it under the rug it will come out. They think money and position will keep them untouched, karma will catch you sooner or later.
Calvert D.07/28/2019 10:16
Sweat the truth out of Epstein! And watch them all fall! Starting with your special needs jerkoff TRUMP!
Yolanda R.07/27/2019 23:52
Sicko
Beth B.07/27/2019 17:00
What puke 🤮 of a human being 🤬
Alina O.07/26/2019 23:02
They need to put Bill Clinton in that category to that's his buddy
Damaris C.07/26/2019 18:58
Lo que más asco da es que en situaciones como está, todos a su alrededor, absolutamente todos, saben de los abusos y preferencias de estos tipejos, y por obtener un beneficio (como el uso de su avión) nadie dice nada, destruyendo así montones de vidas inocentes.
Curtis G.07/26/2019 17:07
Buty they took the Money from him
Mario P.07/25/2019 22:44
I think Epstein kown Trump more than we do and I think they need to ask Epstein about Trump
Kathy B.07/24/2019 02:39
Scum🤮
John P.07/23/2019 11:01
Lock him up and anyone involved
Bill H.07/23/2019 06:49
The client list. That's the problem. They're still doing it.
Oliva S.07/22/2019 23:01
That crap of being human
Sandy S.07/22/2019 11:49
Sick sick sick!!!
Linda E.07/22/2019 00:07
Would not trust NY Prosecutors, but just maybe Florida will stand up to this man & Clinton !