Timeline of Trump speaking on COVID-19
"I've felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic." Really, President Trump? 🤔
03/20/2020 5:35 PM
60 comments
Janet P.2 minutes
Baffoon
Lucy L.4 minutes
The direction is to the front door of the white house and out the door for this fool and who ever wants to go with him plz be our guest
Wynnelle V.5 minutes
He knew in enough time for senators to take advantage of Wall Street!
Elana M.6 minutes
I didn't believe him to began with.. but, what gets me is his dictatorship backing him and putting out misinformation, and knowing in January, their secret meeting behind closed doors, reason for shady inside stock market deals,, knowing it was going to bottom out,, what I think.
Larry M.6 minutes
My favorite? "...national emergency. Two very big words." No, he does not inspire confidence that he or his administration is up to the task.
Eryquez M.9 minutes
Unintelligible gibberish
Rasmus L.10 minutes
"I believe we're very well prepared in the United States" right, like your 23,6 trillion dollar debt? Idiot.
Austin E.13 minutes
see your man... He tried to downplay the virus initially, and when he realized things are really getting out of control... He starts blaming China... Trump is nothing but a Con man
Jenny J.17 minutes
This man is a compulsive liar. America wake up. Sorry but god, Jesus, the fairies at the bottom of the garden can’t help you.
Ricardo S.18 minutes
We're hopeful that this Trump pandemic will end soon.
Kainat K.18 minutes
wowza
TMarie B.19 minutes
All I can say is idiot idiot idiot idiot
Benoit M.19 minutes
A clown..
Iya-afin O.19 minutes
Telling us it will be okay and doing nothing about it is not right but I thank God he is doing his best now and I pray for him and God gives him direction with all our leaders all over the world may God silence every storm of virus I plead the blood of Jesus on every surface of the universe to prevail against every deadly substance and foreign dangerous deposit and Purge the whole universe into anewness in Jesus name amen
Connie M.24 minutes
WHat else could he say? He is truly an idiot
Dan B.25 minutes
How can anyone vote for this idiot !
Sonia C.27 minutes
Mr. President this pandemic is out of control!!
Gina B.28 minutes
Liar
Phillip N.29 minutes
Doesnt south Korea actually have the best doctors in the world or is that only cancer doctors? I'm actually asking if someone knows
Edith D.31 minutes
IF YOU TIED HIS HANDS DO YU THINK HE CAN SPEAK?