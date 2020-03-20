back

Timeline of Trump speaking on COVID-19

"I've felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic." Really, President Trump? 🤔

03/20/2020 5:35 PM
60 comments

  • Janet P.
    2 minutes

    Baffoon

  • Lucy L.
    4 minutes

    The direction is to the front door of the white house and out the door for this fool and who ever wants to go with him plz be our guest

  • Wynnelle V.
    5 minutes

    He knew in enough time for senators to take advantage of Wall Street!

  • Elana M.
    6 minutes

    I didn't believe him to began with.. but, what gets me is his dictatorship backing him and putting out misinformation, and knowing in January, their secret meeting behind closed doors, reason for shady inside stock market deals,, knowing it was going to bottom out,, what I think.

  • Larry M.
    6 minutes

    My favorite? "...national emergency. Two very big words." No, he does not inspire confidence that he or his administration is up to the task.

  • Eryquez M.
    9 minutes

    Unintelligible gibberish

  • Rasmus L.
    10 minutes

    "I believe we're very well prepared in the United States" right, like your 23,6 trillion dollar debt? Idiot.

  • Austin E.
    13 minutes

    see your man... He tried to downplay the virus initially, and when he realized things are really getting out of control... He starts blaming China... Trump is nothing but a Con man

  • Jenny J.
    17 minutes

    This man is a compulsive liar. America wake up. Sorry but god, Jesus, the fairies at the bottom of the garden can’t help you.

  • Ricardo S.
    18 minutes

    We're hopeful that this Trump pandemic will end soon.

  • Kainat K.
    18 minutes

    wowza

  • TMarie B.
    19 minutes

    All I can say is idiot idiot idiot idiot

  • Benoit M.
    19 minutes

    A clown..

  • Iya-afin O.
    19 minutes

    Telling us it will be okay and doing nothing about it is not right but I thank God he is doing his best now and I pray for him and God gives him direction with all our leaders all over the world may God silence every storm of virus I plead the blood of Jesus on every surface of the universe to prevail against every deadly substance and foreign dangerous deposit and Purge the whole universe into anewness in Jesus name amen

  • Connie M.
    24 minutes

    WHat else could he say? He is truly an idiot

  • Dan B.
    25 minutes

    How can anyone vote for this idiot !

  • Sonia C.
    27 minutes

    Mr. President this pandemic is out of control!!

  • Gina B.
    28 minutes

    Liar

  • Phillip N.
    29 minutes

    Doesnt south Korea actually have the best doctors in the world or is that only cancer doctors? I'm actually asking if someone knows

  • Edith D.
    31 minutes

    IF YOU TIED HIS HANDS DO YU THINK HE CAN SPEAK?