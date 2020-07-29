Timeline: Trump's prognosis of the COVID-19 crisis
Stephena H.26 minutes
what a fool.
Janice H.28 minutes
He's telling the truth
Dan P.33 minutes
Trump is probably the only person on the entire planet, who is able to lie - but thinking, what he is saying would be the truth, in the same time. I mean he still thinks, he is doing a good job with the corona virus. But the truth is, he did everything wrong. I'm happy to live in Germany, where the government did a really good job so far. We have less than 220.000 infected people and less than 10.000 people who died on the corona virus. And now we just got roundabout 500 new cases each day instead of 60.000.
Nour S.an hour
Hello ,I'm from Syria I left my house because of war, I am living in a camp with my family We need to get food ,clothes ,and some basic needs. Please help my family İf you care please inbox me via messanger
Joshua H.an hour
SARS and MERS were probable pandemic diseases from 25 to 30 countries affected, the difference now with the COvid is the USA leadership 🤷♂️
Carlos H.an hour
Yup
Ranga P.an hour
George Bush called, passed this message, "Mission accomplished!".
Richard C.an hour
Cupid stunt!
Gilda S.an hour
I have some better words for him, but Facebook will kick me off for 30 days if I use them.
Pranav N.an hour
I am confused.. person so stupid becomes billionaire and on top of that the most powerful country in the world makes him president. There should be an IQ test, aptitude test taken before they appear for presidentship.
Ethan V.an hour
Why are we airing this clown?
Helen W.an hour
such a profound liar!
Adren L.an hour
He is still day dreaming... from the first day he was elected...
Elizabeth B.an hour
"China Virus" will be known as the "Trump virus in the future.
Guadalupe R.an hour
He seemed impaired on his July 23rd speech. He was slurring his words and his eyes were bloodshot. It could be his normal state though.
Penny P.an hour
I wonder what he looks like with no makeup or hairspray ...🤮🤮🤮
Shirley D.an hour
Can't wait for when we are Trump free
Loki R.2 hours
Americans, Something is very wrong with your President