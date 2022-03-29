back

To save money on rent, he moved into his cubicle

His employers refused to give him a performance review or a raise. So this man moved into his cubicle at work ... because he couldn't afford his rent. Here's what happened next.

03/29/2022 5:41 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:51

    To save money on rent, he moved into his cubicle

  2. 4:59

    The story of Lia Thomas

  3. 5:57

    What is a Russian oligarch?

  4. 4:02

    The guerilla gardeners of San Francisco

  5. 3:08

    The Ukrainian founder of a popular app is fighting misinformation about the Russian war ... through push notifications

  6. 5:28

    5 simple questions on the metaverse

1 comment

  • Gabriella G.
    40 minutes

    Only 100 m2?? I live in 70 m2 and we are a family of 4...

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.