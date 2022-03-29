back
To save money on rent, he moved into his cubicle
His employers refused to give him a performance review or a raise. So this man moved into his cubicle at work ... because he couldn't afford his rent. Here's what happened next.
03/29/2022 5:41 PM
- New
And even more
- 4:51
To save money on rent, he moved into his cubicle
- 4:59
The story of Lia Thomas
- 5:57
What is a Russian oligarch?
- 4:02
The guerilla gardeners of San Francisco
- 3:08
The Ukrainian founder of a popular app is fighting misinformation about the Russian war ... through push notifications
- 5:28
5 simple questions on the metaverse
1 comment
Gabriella G.40 minutes
Only 100 m2?? I live in 70 m2 and we are a family of 4...